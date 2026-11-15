MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A2E AI today launched its AI Video Generator at a2e.art. The browser-based platform gives creators, marketers and small production teams access to 225 generative video and image models through a single account, with pricing per run instead of a monthly subscription.

The A2E AI Video Generator includes 151 video models and 74 image models. Among them are Seedance 2.5, Kling 4.0, Wan 3.0, Veo, Nano Banana and GPT Image. Users can generate video from text, images or reference footage, edit and extend existing clips, and control character motion. They can also create and edit images and upscale results.

Alongside direct model access, A2E AI offers task-based tools for common jobs, each set up with a suitable model. They include Image to Video, Face Swap, Head Swap, Talking Photo, Lip Sync, AI Avatars, Cloth Swap, Background Removal and Upscale.

"Video creators today pay for several subscriptions just to try the newest models. With A2E AI, they choose the model that fits the shot, see what it costs before they press Run, and pay only for what they generate," said Jeff James of A2E AI.

Pricing is based on credits, with 100 credits equal to US1.CreditpacksrangefromUS10 to US$200, and credits are not tied to a subscription. Before each generation, the platform calculates the cost for the selected model, resolution and duration and shows it on the Run button. If a generation fails or times out, the credits are automatically returned to the user's balance.

The A2E AI Video Generator is available in 14 languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Arabic, Turkish, Polish and Indonesian.

Availability

The A2E AI Video Generator is available now at . Users sign in with an email link.

About A2E AI

A2E AI is an AI video generator that gives creators access to leading video and image generation models in one browser-based platform with pay-per-run pricing. For more information, visit .

All third-party model and product names are trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement by or affiliation with those owners.



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