MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin, on Sunday, paid tributes to the 151st birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, saying that the eradication of Naxalism from the country is a "mark of honour" for the tribal community.

Speaking to reporters here, Nabin said: "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all countrymen, especially the Tribal community."

Noting that the day is observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', he said, "The way continuous efforts are being made for the progress of the community under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is clear that we envision the development of this country together with the tribal community."

"We will be able to fulfil the resolution of a developed India, only through our resolve to take the tribal community forward. Completely eradicating Naxalism from its roots in 2026 is something I view as a mark of honour for the tribal community," he added.

The BJP chief further said, "PM Modi had taken oath that Naxalism will be eliminated from its roots from regions like parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana or Jharkhand. This year, when the Prime Minister went to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Jharkhand's Bastar, it was a message that Naxalism has been completely eradicated."

Reiterating the government's commitment to continue efforts towards integrating the Tribal community into the mainstream, he said, "Earlier, guns were raised in Bastar, but today the place is discussed for its contribution to sports."

Pointing out that President Droupadi Murmu hails from the community, Nabin said, "As we celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, we can proudly say that today several leaders belonging to tribal communities are heading several states as well as the country."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strides the country has made in eliminating Maoism and said that the mothers and sisters of the tribal communities are blessing the government for this achievement.

"There used to be hundreds of violent incidents every year. Thousands of innocent people, a large number of them were tribals, lost their lives. However, people affected by Naxalism-Maoism were abandoned by the then governments, their rights were snatched away, and everybody remained silent," he said while virtually addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, being organised in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Contrasting the situation with this year, PM Modi said, "Children were taken away from their mothers by these Naxals; our daughters were taken away, and no one was able to do anything. However, today, when Naxalism-Maoism has been eliminated, mothers and sisters in the tribal community are giving us their blessings."