In Ahmedabad, a man was allegedly beaten with a sword after he requested some kids to stop fighting and go back to their houses. CCTV footage of the shocking event, which happened on November 10, shows a guy charging with a sword while people scramble to avoid him. According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Miyan Sheikh, was attacked by two men. The accused have been identified as brothers Kaif Salim Hashmi and Tausif Kamil Hashmi.

According to Hussain's allegation, he saw a youngster who lives in the same chawl (slum) as him fighting with other kids in the neighborhood at approximately 10.30 p.m. on November 10. He claimed to have broken up the altercation and urged the kids to return to their own houses.

Later, Hussain stepped outside the chawl and was standing there when Kaif and Tausif, the boy's cousins, approached him, per the police. He was allegedly challenged by the two and accused of preventing the kids from playing. The complainant said that after that, they started abusing him and eventually attacked him physically.

When Kaif went to his house, returned with a sword, and reportedly assaulted Hussain-who injured his hand while attempting to protect himself-the scene became more heated. The two accused reportedly threatened to murder him even after the incident if he prevented the kids from playing.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

અમદાવાદના ગુમતીપુર વિસ્તારમાં આવેલ પૂજારીની ચાલી ખાતે બાળકોના રમવા બાબતે ઝઘડો થયો હતો, જેને લઈ કેફ સલીમભાઈ હાશ્મી અને તોસિફ કામિલભાઈ હાશ્મીએ મોહમ્મદ હુસેન પર તલવારથી હુમલો કરી દીધો હતો, સમગ્ર ઘટનાના CCTV ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા

#Ahmedabad #Gomtipur #CCTVFootage #PoliceInvestigation #VTVDigital

- VTV Gujarati News and Beyond (@VtvGujarati) November 14, 2026

CCTV footage of the event depicts a chaotic scene as the sword assault takes place, frightening nearby residents.

Salman, Hussain's nephew, and others hurried to help him. After that, they summoned an ambulance and took him to a hospital so he could receive care.

The police stated that they were reviewing the CCTV footage as part of their investigation after the event. The police have used Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act (GPA) and Sections 118(1), 352, 351(3), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in response to Hussain's allegation.