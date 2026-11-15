Kolkata Weather Update: A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17

A depression formed over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal could turn into a cyclone on November 16 and a severe cyclone by November 17. However, meteorologists remain cautious because its exact path and landfall spot are still uncertain. The India Meteorological Department stated on Sunday that the depression lies over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is located about 860 km east-southeast of Chennai, 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 1,160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The depression will likely move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16. It may then strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17. Once the cyclone forms, wind speeds will increase to 60 to 85 kmph. Under the influence of the severe cyclone, gale winds reaching 85 to 95 kmph may prevail over the sea. Gusts could reach up to 105 kmph.

The weather department has not yet confirmed the cyclone's probable path, landfall area, or exact landfall point. Different weather models show varying tracks. While some artificial intelligence-based models suggest a movement towards north Tamil Nadu, traditional weather models indicate a potential track towards Andhra Pradesh.

However, according to weather forecasts, rain is expected in multiple districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on November 19 and 20. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram might experience light to moderate rain. The weather office has also predicted heavy rain for the coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas. Along with thunderstorms, squally winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are likely. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 50 kmph in some places.

Temperatures may rise slightly in South Bengal amidst the storms and rain. The weather office reported that temperatures in South Bengal districts will remain unchanged for the next three days. After that, temperatures might increase by two to three degrees over the following two days. Anticipating worsening weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal, the weather department has advised fishermen to return to the coast from the sea. They have been told to return by November 15. A warning remains in place for venturing into the sea afterward.

Based on initial forecasts, it is still unclear whether the cyclone will impact North Bengal. Rain probabilities in various districts of the state will depend on future updates regarding the cyclone's path and intensity. Overall, another strong weather system is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal in mid-November. We must watch the upcoming weather bulletins to know the final track and potential impact of the cyclone.