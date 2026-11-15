MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leverages patient-derived neurons and AI to support antidepressant choice

KEARNY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroKaire, turning a simple blood draw into a window on each patient's brain, today announced its participation at the HLTH 2026 Conference taking place November 15–18, 2026 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Company leadership will meet with health system leaders, payers, investors and clinical innovators to demonstrate how its proprietary platform reads neuroplasticity in each patient's own neurons to guide them to the right antidepressant.

For millions of patients with depression finding an effective medication involves an agonizing years-long cycle of trial and error. This delay in effective treatment causes worse clinical outcomes, elevates suicide risks, drives billions in avoidable healthcare utilization and increases workplace absenteeism.

NeuroKaire's flagship platform, BrightKaireTM directly addresses this medication gap. Utilizing a standard blood draw, the technology generates patient specific functional neurons. The proprietary algorithm then ranks antidepressants based on their effectiveness on each unique patient's neurons, with an AUC of 0.81 and 84% positive predictive value.

The test requires a simple blood draw that can be completed at Quest labs or a provider's office. The actionable insights are shared with the provider via an easy-to-use portal providing test results that can be discussed with patients.

“Despite decades of progress, people seeking relief from depression often endure uncertainty as medications are tried and adjusted through guesswork,” said Talia Cohen Solal, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroKaire.“The BrightKaire test opens a biological window into each patient's brain, bringing precision prescribing into routine care.”

Connect at HLTH 2026

HLTH attendees interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 briefing or exploring integration opportunities can reach out directly ..., .

About NeuroKaire

NeuroKaire delivers personalized medicine recommendations to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. Using a patient's own blood-derived brain cells, NeuroKaire directly measures how that individual's neurons respond to different medications, rather than relying on genetic proxies alone. Its breakthrough approach opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, lower dosing and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols. NeuroKaire also enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring precision medicine into drug development throughout the developmental pipeline across psychiatry and neurology. For more information visit NeuroKaire.com.

About HLTH

The HLTH Conference is a premier, large-scale annual event focused on healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and industry collaboration.

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