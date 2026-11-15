MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her maternal grandmother, Ira Tagore, on her birth anniversary.

Saba shared a throwback picture of her grandmother on her official Instagram handle on Sunday and wrote, "Today....and Always our favorite...My grandmother. Didi....we fondly called her. Ira Tagore to the rest of the world. Her birthday today. (sic)."

Saba also marked Children's Day by posting a couple of throwback photographs of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, along with some more childhood stills of the two.

Additionally, the post also had some other precious moments of the Pataudi family, including Soha, Saif, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Inaaya.

"The photographs that follow.... a tribute to children's day. Each day..live like it's a new one. Be a child. Innocent curious and kind. So frankly... everyday should celebrate it!", Saba went on to add.

Yesterday, Saba's younger sister and actress, Soha Ali Khan, treated netizens with a couple of throwback pictures of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Publishing the images on Insta, Soha had written, "Before they were my parents, they were children too. (Red heart emoji) Today, on Children's Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I'm sharing two special glimpses from our family albums. My mother as a little girl, my father as a boy, alongside a man who believed that children were the future of the nation."

"My parents had big dreams - with talent, hard work. perseverance and opportunity their dreams came true. May every child have the same chance turn their dreams into reality (Rainbow and two heart emojis) Happy Children's Day!", the 'Rang De Basanti' actress went on to write.