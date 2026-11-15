PM Modi Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Ahead of Khelo India Games

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the national capital ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games 2026, which will be hosted by Telangana from December 11 to 22. Telangana Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

Reddy is visiting New Delhi to attend the launch ceremony of the Telangana mascot and logo for the Khelo India Youth Games 2026. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office shared details of the meeting, stating, "CM of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Ministers in the Telangana government, Shri @Vakiti_srihari Garu, Shri @UttamINC Garu and Union Minister Dr. @mansukhmandviya met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

The upcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be hosted by Telangana for the first time in the history of the sporting event. The 12-day competition will feature 27 competitive sports and one demonstration sport, bringing together young athletes from across the country. Various venues in Hyderabad, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium complex in Basheerbagh and the Gachibowli sports complex, will host 22 medal sports. The remaining competitions will be conducted across five other cities in the state. Khammam will host archery, Hanumakonda will stage athletics, Karimnagar will host judo, Nizamabad will conduct table tennis, while Mahbubnagar will host kabaddi events.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the complete schedule for the Khelo India Youth Games 2026, highlighting the platform's role in identifying and nurturing sporting talent across the country.“I am very excited to announce the schedule of Khelo India Youth Games 2026. This will kick off a series of Khelo India events that, over the years, have provided a platform for talented athletes to showcase their prowess and then traverse the pathway to excellence through our schemes. Since KIYG are coming at the back of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, we can expect to see some quality performances,” said Mandaviya. He further stated that nearly 6,000 athletes and 1,800 support staff are expected to participate in the sporting event, which will be held over 12 days. The 2026 edition will also see the introduction of softball as a competitive sport, while sailing will be included in the programme for the first time as a demonstration event. The Khelo India Youth Games, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aim to provide young athletes with a national platform to showcase their abilities and progress towards higher levels of competition. (ANI)