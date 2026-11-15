Sub-Saharan Africa Clinches Inaugural Test Twenty Cricket Victory

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 15 (ANI): First blood in cricket's newest rivalry went to AB de Villiers' mentored Sub-Saharan Africa as they beat Matthew Hayden's mentored Australasia by five wickets at SSC Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, in the first Test Twenty match ever played. Chasing a combined 350, de Villiers' side finished on 351 with five balls left in the 80-over contest. The win was a shared one, exactly as the Parity Rule intends. Sub-Saharan Africa's Girls' XI earned a 16-run lead that was carried forward, which meant the Boys' XI were set 180 to win instead of 196. The boys then finished the job the girls had started, and neither XI could have taken their side over the line alone.

Girls' XI: Kanchan's all-round show outshines Cantrill's 82

Australasia made 155 for 7 in the Girls' XI's 20 overs, an innings built almost entirely around Lexie McLeavy Cantrill. She struck 82 off 48 balls, with five fours and six sixes, and found support from Varsha Yadav, who made 36 off 38 balls with five fours. Kanchan then turned the innings for Sub-Saharan Africa. She took 6 for 18 in her four overs, removing Yadav, Cantrill, Ridhi Mishra, Melinda, Khushi Kinha and Pearl Muthamma B. Swarnim Gaur held three of the catches, and Astha T claimed the other wicket in an economical spell of 1 for 13 from three overs, as per a press release. Kanchan was not done. She returned with the bat to score a crucial 62 off 58 balls, with four fours and two sixes, as Sub-Saharan Africa's Girls' XI replied with 171 for 5 in 20 overs. That gave Sub-Saharan Africa a 16-run lead to carry into the second half of the match.

Boys' XI: Hopkins answers Gemini in a chase of 180

Australasia boys hit back hard. Vansh Gemini smashed 85 off 39 balls, with six fours and seven sixes, before they were bowled out for 195 in their 20 overs. That took the side's combined total to 350 and set Sub-Saharan Africa a challenging 180 to win. Joe Hopkins rose to the occasion. He hit an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls, with six fours and four sixes, to anchor the chase and take his side to 180 for 5 in 19.1 overs thus ensuring a fitting result for a win the girls and boys built in tandem. From the winning team, Kanchan was named Player of the Match for her all-round brilliance. The result reflected the central philosophy of Test Twenty, which places boys and girls on the same competitive level and makes both equally responsible for their franchise's success. As cricket's first mixed-gender format, the tournament brings together boys' and girls' XIs on one platform, with their performances carrying equal weight in determining the outcome. Rather than treating the two competitions as separate contests, Test Twenty creates a shared sporting environment where talent, skill and contribution matter equally, putting gender parity into practice on the field.