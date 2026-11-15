MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and discussed various issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the drought situation in the state due to the impact of El Nino and sought assistance from the Centre.

Chief Minister Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing drought situation, deficient rainfall and their adverse implications for agriculture, farmers and rural livelihoods.

They sought adequate financial assistance and the Centre's support to effectively tackle the situation, mitigate the hardships faced by farmers and provide relief to drought-affected areas.

Last month, the state government declared 365 mandals in 31 districts as drought-affected for Kharif 2026, following deficit rainfall during the South West Monsoon due to the impact of El Nino.

It declared 111 mandals as severe drought mandals and 254 as moderate drought mandals.

CM Revanth Reddy also invited Prime Minister Modi to the 'Invest Telangana Global Summit' and the 'Khelo India Games'.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister discussed the two events with the Prime Minister.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, State Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy and Minister for Sports and Youth Services Vakiti Srihari were also present.

Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad. The summit forms part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, which aims to make Telangana a three-trillion US dollar economy by 2047.

Hyderabad is set to host the 8th Khelo India Youth Games from December 11 to 22.

A flagship event of the Sports Ministry, it will feature 27 competitive sports and one demonstration sport.

Nearly 6,000 athletes and 1,800 support staff are expected to participate in the 12-day sporting carnival, which Telangana will host for the first time in the history of the Khelo India events.