Harshitha Nagabyru Wins Karnataka Title And Face Of The Year 2026 At Dream Aura India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Harshitha Nagabyru has earned recognition at Dream Aura India 2026 Season 1 by securing the Karnataka Winner title along with the prestigious Face of the Year 2026 recognition. Organised by AK Pageant, the national beauty pageant celebrates beauty, confidence, talent and individuality.
Representing Karnataka, Harshitha's achievement marks an important milestone in her pageant journey. Receiving the Face of the Year 2026 title adds another notable recognition to her participation at the event.
Dream Aura India provides a platform for contestants from different regions to showcase their personalities, confidence and abilities on a national stage. Through its different categories and special recognitions, the event celebrates participants and their individual achievements.
Harshitha Nagabyru's two titles highlight her participation and recognition at the national pageant platform. AK Pageant congratulates her on these achievements and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.
Organised By: AK Pageant
Event: Dream Aura India 2026 – Season 1
State Title: Karnataka Winner 2026
Special Title: Face of the Year 2026
Official Website:
Representing Karnataka, Harshitha's achievement marks an important milestone in her pageant journey. Receiving the Face of the Year 2026 title adds another notable recognition to her participation at the event.
Dream Aura India provides a platform for contestants from different regions to showcase their personalities, confidence and abilities on a national stage. Through its different categories and special recognitions, the event celebrates participants and their individual achievements.
Harshitha Nagabyru's two titles highlight her participation and recognition at the national pageant platform. AK Pageant congratulates her on these achievements and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.
Organised By: AK Pageant
Event: Dream Aura India 2026 – Season 1
State Title: Karnataka Winner 2026
Special Title: Face of the Year 2026
Official Website:
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