MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two workers were killed and two others remain missing following an explosion at a mine in a rural area of the Boyaca department, in central Colombia.

Colombia's National Mining Agency stated that rescue teams are continuing their work at the site; however, a collapse, triggered by a methane gas explosion, is hindering search operations.

The agency added that four workers were inside the mine, located in the town of Chita, approximately 240 kilometers north of the capital, when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Boyaca department Carlos Amaya confirmed that authorities are monitoring the ongoing investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the explosion.

Mining regions in central Colombia frequently experience such accidents, particularly in small-scale mines used for the extraction of coal and emeralds.

coal mine explosion