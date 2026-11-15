MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Sulaiman met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, to explore strengthening technical and financial partnerships to advance green projects and expand Jordan's access to international climate finance.

According to a Ministry of Environment statement issued Sunday, Sulaiman outlined Jordan's climate action vision and the main pillars of its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0). He affirmed that the Kingdom continues to translate its Paris Agreement commitments into bankable development programs aligned with sustainable development priorities and the Economic Modernization Vision, stressing that mounting environmental challenges require stronger international backing and more flexible financing mechanisms to accelerate the green transition.

Sulaiman explained that NDC 3.0 establishes an integrated national climate framework through 2035, developed via a multi-sectoral participatory approach to convert climate targets into investable projects.

The plan targets a total greenhouse gas emissions reduction of up to 31 percent by 2035–comprising a 5 percent unconditional reduction funded through domestic resources and a 26 percent reduction conditional on international financing and technology transfer–alongside expanding renewable energy's share in the electricity mix, modernizing transport, and improving waste management.

The updated strategy also incorporates climate adaptation and resilience measures across six priority sectors: water and food security, agriculture, public health, ecosystems, infrastructure, and tourism, backed by clear performance indicators and community engagement in green economy pathways.

Stiell commended Jordan's active role in global climate efforts and praised the ambition of NDC 3.0 as a reflection of the Kingdom's commitment to the Paris Agreement and climate transparency. He reaffirmed the UNFCCC Secretariat's readiness to deepen cooperation with Jordan and strengthen outreach to donors and climate funds to mobilize support for the Kingdom's priority green initiatives.

//Petra// AA