MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The Ministry of Youth and the British Council recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Al Hussein Youth City to implement the English Practice Clubs program under the "Empowering the Future" project, aiming to boost young people's English proficiency, communication skills, and labor market readiness.

Signed by Ministry Secretary-General Mazen Abu Baqar and British Council Country Director Ruth Cocks, the agreement seeks to provide safe, interactive spaces where young people can practice speaking and listening, building their linguistic confidence to expand educational and career opportunities.

Abu Baqar said the initiative aligns with the ministry's efforts to develop youth programs and align skill-building with job market demands. He noted that strong turnout at previous English courses across youth centers, alongside youth survey findings, underscored the need for sustained language training.

Cocks highlighted that the program prepares youth for the workforce by simulating real-world professional scenarios–including job interviews, pitching ideas, workplace communication, and drafting resumes and emails. She added that the model trains 40 young peer leaders to run club activities, fostering leadership skills and long-term program sustainability as the Council looks to expand its partnership with the ministry across the Kingdom.

Targeting youth aged 18 to 30, the program will roll out across five youth centers in Zarqa, Balqa, Irbid, Aqaba, and Karak, supported by eight trained peer leaders in each governorate. Practical sessions will cover workplace communication, group discussions, interview prep, and CV writing, alongside integrating digital tools and artificial intelligence applications into language practice.

//Petra// AA