MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Orange Jordan and the General Trade Union of Workers in Public Services, Free Professions, Communications, and Information Technology signed a collective bargaining agreement on Sunday under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor Nidal Katamine, upgrading employment benefits for approximately 1,600 company staff.

Signed at the Ministry of Labor by Orange Jordan CEO Philippe Mansour and Union President Khaled Abu Marjoub, the ceremony was attended by General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions President Khaled Al-Fanatseh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry Ibrahim Al-Saket, and Orange Jordan Chief Human Resources Officer Freez Barakat.

Under the updated terms, the two sides will maintain cooperation to ensure smooth operations and safeguard employee rights, while Orange Jordan continues offering specialized benefits–including educational scholarships and housing loans–to bolster job and financial stability.

Katamine underscored the vital role of major corporations in driving national economic growth, training Jordanians, and creating jobs, particularly in the governorates. He noted that the ministry actively encourages direct negotiations between employers and unions to foster workplace stability, boost productivity, and build mutual trust.

Mansour said strategic partnerships are central to Orange Jordan's approach as a responsible digital provider, reflecting its ongoing investment in employees as the foundation of its success. He added that renewing the agreement reinforces a fair, stable, and innovative workplace aligned with the company's core value of caring, while thanking the union and the ministry for supporting constructive social dialogue.

Al-Fanatseh described collective labor agreements as a key legal tool for turning worker demands into sustainable gains that benefit employees, employers, and the broader economy. Abu Marjoub echoed that sentiment, calling the deal an advanced model of responsible partnership and praising Orange Jordan's responsiveness alongside the ministry's role in facilitating labor dialogue.

//Petra// AA