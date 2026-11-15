AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ambassador Daifallah Al-Fayez received on Sunday a copy of the credentials of G.M.V. Wishwanath Aponsu as accredited and resident Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom.

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