MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Jordan Customs has rolled out a new package of seven electronic services at the Zarqa Free Zone Customs Center and its affiliated free zones through its single sign-on portal and customer service system, ahead of a phased rollout across all free zones nationwide.

Aligned with the government's "paperless government" drive, the Economic Modernization Vision, and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, the initiative aims to standardize procedures, integrate public-private regulatory oversight, and streamline transactions for citizens and investors.

Two of the integrated e-services are dedicated specifically to persons with disabilities, enabling them to complete transactions remotely without visiting customs offices or submitting paper documents. These include approval requests for re-exporting tax-exempt vehicles and replacement requests for confiscated tax-exempt engines.

The remaining five e-services serve general clients and investors through a unified digital workflow designed to eliminate duplicate data requests. They cover requests to waive deregistered public vehicles in favor of the Treasury, approval to re-export foreign vehicles under temporary admission, electronic clearance for customs declarations destined for free zones, archiving of deposit documents, and vehicle payment status inquiries.

Jordan Customs affirmed its commitment to expanding digital customs infrastructure to facilitate trade, meet international standards, reduce burdens on traders, importers, and industrialists, and reinforce citizen-centric service delivery.

//Petra// AA