MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Saeb Kharisat met on Sunday with Mojeeb Stanikzai, Red Palm Weevil Program Manager at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), to explore joint cooperation in combating the red palm weevil pest and safeguarding the Kingdom's date palm sector.

According to a Ministry of Agriculture statement, the talks reviewed advanced scientific methods and modern technologies for early detection, prevention, and control, alongside leveraging ICARDA's international expertise to develop integrated pest management programs and enhance the capabilities of specialized technical personnel.

During the meeting – attended by Acting Director-General of the National Center for Agricultural Research Zakaria Muslim – Kharisat emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with international research institutions to counter agricultural threats. He noted the ministry's commitment to upgrading early warning and control systems to protect palm trees, ensure sustainable production, and support the agricultural economy and food security.

On his part, Stanikzai highlighted the value of technical and research cooperation and knowledge exchange in developing science-based, practical solutions to curb the spread of the red palm weevil.

//Petra// AA