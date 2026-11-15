MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has introduced new rules and regulations for organising dog races, allowing dogs to non-fatally chase live rabbits. However, the ban on hunting, killing, possessing and trading rabbits will remain in place.

According to the Wildlife Department, dogs must wear specially designed protective muzzles during races. The live rabbit must be released at the same location within five minutes of the chase starting. If a rabbit is injured or killed during the race, it will be considered illegal hunting.

Under the new rules, the licence fee for a greyhound has been fixed at Rs2,000, while the fee for a pointer dog is Rs800. Organisers must submit an application at least seven days before the race, along with an application fee of Rs15,000. An additional fee of Rs5,000 will be charged for races held in game reserves or conservancies. The permit will remain valid for 28 days from the date of issuance.

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A maximum of seven people and 15 dogs will be allowed to participate in each race. Races can only be held at approved locations on Saturdays, during daylight hours and before sunset. Organising races in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and other protected areas will be prohibited. However, prior approval from the relevant Wildlife Conservator will be mandatory for races held in game reserves.

Organisers must obtain prior permission from the owner to hold races on private land. Permits will be non-transferable, and organisers will also be responsible for ensuring the health and welfare of participating dogs.

According to the Wildlife Department, violations of the rules may result in the immediate suspension or cancellation of races and the revocation of dog licences. Illegal hunting may also lead to fines and imprisonment.