MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Aizal Khan

Every region has its own traditions and flavours that give it a unique identity. In Sakakot, spinach, homemade desi ghee and sorghum bread are among the traditional foods that reflect not only the local taste but also the area's hospitality and cultural heritage.

During winter, fresh spinach curry cooked with desi ghee and served with freshly baked, hot sorghum bread makes a traditional combination that is still enjoyed in many households. Although eating habits have changed over time and the consumption of fast food, including pizza and burgers, has increased, these local flavours of Sakakot have retained their place.

In the past, people used to consume vegetables grown in their own fields. Butter was extracted from milk, and desi ghee was prepared at home. Sorghum bread was also a regular part of their daily diet. Even today, many people still enjoy these foods prepared in the traditional way.

An interesting aspect of this tradition in Sakakot is its hospitality. When I got married and moved to this area, I initially had no idea that there was a special custom of giving guests local food items to take home when they were leaving. On several occasions, I noticed that guests visiting from Swat, Peshawar and other areas would express a desire to take spinach, desi ghee and sorghum bread with them when returning home.

At first, I was surprised. These food items are available in other areas too, so why were people here so eager to take them along? However, with time, I realised that every region has its own flavours and identity. Even ordinary local food items hold special value for people because of their emotional attachment to the traditions of their homeland.

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It may seem like a simple gesture, but it reflects the love and warmth of the hosts. They want their guests to take home not just pleasant memories but also a taste of their region. That is why spinach, desi ghee and sorghum bread in Sakakot are more than just food; they are also a beautiful symbol of hospitality.

These traditional foods can become a distinct identity for Sakakot and may also contribute to the promotion of local tourism. Introducing visitors from Swat, Peshawar and other areas to these traditional dishes could offer them a new opportunity to experience the local culture and way of life.

Local business owners can establish small food outlets where spinach, desi ghee, sorghum bread and other traditional dishes are available. This could help promote traditional cuisine while also creating employment opportunities for local residents.

With time, the preferences of younger generations and cooking practices are changing. However, we should not overlook our traditions amid these changes. It is equally important to introduce children to their region's traditional foods and the culture associated with them so that these flavours and customs can be passed on to future generations.