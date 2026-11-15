MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the Zhytomyr and Cherniakhiv territorial communities came under attack by enemy drones. Once again, the Russians struck private homes and energy infrastructure. The drone strikes damaged four private houses," the statement said.

Russian forces attack industrial facility in Kirovohrad region, causing fires

Bunechko added that no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the Russian attacks had been received.

On November 11, Russian forces struck an energy facility in Korosten.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service