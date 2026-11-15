MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Odesa region: Six people injured in an overnight Russian attack on Chornomorsk," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, energy infrastructure was damaged, while a four-story administrative building sustained significant damage. Two parked cars caught fire. The blast wave and debris also damaged a gas pipe, as well as the facades and windows of nearby residential buildings.

Russian forces strike energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

The agency said that an injured man was trapped inside one of the apartments. He was rescued and handed over to medical personnel.

On November 14, Russian forces struck an energy facility in the Odesa region.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service