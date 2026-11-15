Russian Drone Strikes Residential Building In Kropyvnytskyi, Three Injured
"An enemy drone has struck a residential building in Kropyvnytskyi. Details are being clarified. Stay in safe places!" the statement said.
Raikovych later added that three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi.
"One man was taken to hospital, while two others declined hospitalization," the statement said photo
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