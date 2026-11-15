MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"An attack UAV has struck the roof of a bus in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports say no one was injured," Terekhov said.

Truck carrying gas condensate overturns, catches fire on Kyiv–Kharkiv highway

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging businesses, warehouses and residential buildings.

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