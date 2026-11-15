Russian Drone Strikes Bus In Kharkiv
"An attack UAV has struck the roof of a bus in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports say no one was injured," Terekhov said.Read also: Truck carrying gas condensate overturns, catches fire on Kyiv–Kharkiv highway
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces injured 14 residents of the Kharkiv region over the past day, damaging businesses, warehouses and residential buildings.
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