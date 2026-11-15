Enemy Drone Attacks Damage Property In Five Districts Of Kyiv Region, One Person Injured
In the Fastiv district, a private household and a car were damaged in the attack, and one person was injured.
In the Brovary district, ten private houses and a car were damaged.
In the Vyshhorod district, warehouse facilities were damaged, while in the Bila Tserkva district, a private household was damaged.Read also: Kalashnyk comments on construction of energy infrastructure protection in Kyiv region
In the Bucha district, two premises of a car dealership and a service center building were damaged.
On the night of November 14-15, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 106 enemy drones, with strikes recorded at 20 locations.
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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