MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In the Fastiv district, a private household and a car were damaged in the attack, and one person was injured.

In the Brovary district, ten private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, warehouse facilities were damaged, while in the Bila Tserkva district, a private household was damaged.

Kalashnyk comments on construction of energy infrastructure protection in Kyiv region

In the Bucha district, two premises of a car dealership and a service center building were damaged.

On the night of November 14-15, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 106 enemy drones, with strikes recorded at 20 locations.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service