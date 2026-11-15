By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has organised a series of public awareness events across the country to educate residents about safety measures and appropriate responses during emergencies.

The campaign was conducted by the ministry's regional centres in cooperation with specialists from the State Fire Control Service, the State Small Vessel Control Service and the State Service for Control over Water Bodies.

The awareness sessions covered a wide range of educational institutions, healthcare facilities, industrial enterprises and public organisations in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Guba, Balakan, Shamakhi, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Fuzuli, Yardimli, Masalli and other regions.

Participating institutions included secondary schools, vocational education centres, hospitals, the Ganja-based gold and copper processing plant, the Professional Football League and the Republican AIDS Centre.

The main objective of the initiative was to provide citizens with essential knowledge about how to respond to potential natural and man-made emergencies.

During the sessions, specialists explained the classification of emergencies and discussed incidents particularly relevant to Azerbaijan, including fires and earthquakes. Participants also received information about safety precautions related to weapons of mass destruction.

Practical demonstrations were conducted to familiarise attendees with the proper use of basic firefighting equipment and initial fire suppression methods.

The events were organised in an interactive format, allowing participants to ask questions and receive detailed explanations from emergency response specialists.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen public awareness, improve emergency preparedness and promote a culture of safety across the country.