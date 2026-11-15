By Alimat Aliyeva

A sales exhibition showcasing handmade products created by people with disabilities has been organised at the Balakan Regional ASAN Service Centre as part of a joint initiative by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, the Social Services Agency and the ASAN Volunteers Organisation.

The exhibition featured handicrafts produced by participants of the Vocational and Labour Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

The event was attended by representatives of the Balakan District Executive Authority, staff members of the regional ASAN Service Centre, families of martyrs, veterans, war participants and members of the local community.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore the displayed works, speak directly with their creators, learn about their experiences and hear about their future plans.

Addressing the event, Balakan District Executive Authority Head Natiq Aghayev welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of vocational training, social inclusion and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

He noted that supporting people with disabilities in acquiring professional skills and becoming actively involved in society remains a priority of the country's social policy. He also emphasised that exhibitions of this kind play an important role in showcasing their talents and recognising their creative efforts.

Other speakers also highlighted the contribution of such initiatives to promoting social integration and expanding opportunities for people with disabilities.

The exhibition featured a diverse collection of handmade products, including wood carvings, beaded bags, bracelets, decorative items and vases adorned with traditional national ornaments, embroidery, paintings and other applied arts.

Visitors were also given the opportunity to purchase their favourite handmade products directly at the exhibition, providing practical support to the creators and their work.