Gold Prices Rise While Silver Declines On COMEX
Gold prices recorded a slight increase on the New York COMEX commodities exchange, while silver prices moved lower during the latest trading session.
The price of gold rose by $1 per troy ounce to reach $3,886.30.
Meanwhile, silver prices declined by $0.94 per troy ounce, settling at $49.12.
The contrasting movements highlight mixed performance in the precious metals market, with gold posting a modest gain while silver experienced a more noticeable decline.
Investors closely monitor gold and silver prices as both metals play an important role in global commodity markets and investment portfolios. Their price movements are influenced by factors including market demand, economic conditions and investor sentiment.
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