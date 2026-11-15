Dorothy Elizabeth Esau
- Lecturer in Education & Professional Practice, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
I am a lecturer in the Faculty of Education at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and previously served as the Faculty's Learning and Teaching Coordinator. My professional experience spans school teaching, special-needs education, university teacher education and entrepreneurship.
I hold a Higher Diploma in Education (Commerce), a B.Ed Honours in Educational Management, a Master of Education and a PhD from the University of the Western Cape. My doctoral research explored beginner teachers' perceptions of school support, teacher education policy and the development of their capabilities.
My research and professional interests include teacher preparation, mentoring, educational leadership, continuous professional development and educator wellbeing. I have co-authored research on beginner-teacher support, principals' roles in teacher development and academic resilience.
I am the Founder and CEO of EduFocus Connect Consulting (Pty) Ltd and a SACE-approved CPTD provider.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Education & Professional Practice, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- 2018 The University of the Western Cape, PhD in Educational Studies
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