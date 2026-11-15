Senior researcher, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

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I am a Senior Researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) and Desk Editor of the Journal of Peace Research. My research examines how food insecurity, cost-of-living crises and armed conflict shape political instability, and mass mobilization and democratic outcomes. I completed my PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies at Uppsala University in 2021, and my work combines quantitative conflict-event analysis with original survey and survey-experimental data. My research has appeared in journals including Comparative Political Studies, Journal of Peace Research, World Development and International Studies Quarterly.

–present Senior researcher, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)

2021 Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Political science

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