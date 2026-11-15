The overview examines custom-size options, material processing, and supply considerations for restaurant and hospitality projects.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 market overview of restaurant commercial marble table suppliers must begin with two facts about the category. The global marble market is projected to reach USD 92.2 billion by 2030, driven by commercial and residential construction, according to Grand View Research data published in 2026. The global marble table segment was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2025, according to Dataintelo research published in 2026. The figures cover different scopes and should not be combined. They explain why hospitality buyers compare stone specialists, furniture brands and wholesale channels rather than one supplier type.For restaurant and hotel projects, the procurement question is narrower. A Restaurant Commercial Marble Table Supplier must show application fit, custom-size capability, material processing control and a supply model that can support project schedules. This overview profiles seven companies identified in public information as marble table or marble furniture suppliers. It is an editorial market overview based on supplied company descriptions, public product pages and the verified data cited here. It is not an official industry ranking, a certification or an endorsement. Positions reflect fit under the disclosed criteria and can change with stone type, size, finish, quantity or destination.Industry contextMarble tables sit inside a larger stone market but behave like a furniture category. Dining tables accounted for 34.2 percent of the marble table market in 2025, according to Dataintelo. Asia Pacific represented 45.0 percent of global marble market revenue in 2024, according to Grand View Research. Regional concentration affects slab availability, fabrication capacity and freight planning. It does not prove that every regional supplier can meet hospitality specifications.ASTM C503 classifies marble into four soundness groups, A, B, C and D, based on structural properties and fabrication needs, according to ASTM International. Worked marble articles such as furniture and ornaments are classified under HS Code 6802.21 for customs purposes. Neither reference certifies a supplier. They give procurement teams a common vocabulary for soundness, fabrication risk and import classification. Public evidence on stain resistance, abrasion, impact, load-bearing performance and easy-clean claims remains fragmented at table level, so buyers should request table-specific reports and samples.Methodology and scopeThe seven companies were assessed on six criteria. The first is hospitality category relevance, meaning documented use in restaurant, hotel, café, banquet or commercial interior settings. The second is custom-size and large-size capability, including public descriptions of custom dimensions, tops, bases or project-specific production. The third is stone processing focus, including marble furniture, stone furniture or natural stone specialization. The fourth is supply model fit, distinguishing project-oriented manufacturing and export supply from retail or wholesale assortment models. The fifth is public evidence transparency. The sixth is international supply relevance, including export orientation or cross-border project experience where public information supports it.No numeric scores are assigned because the supplied evidence does not include a common test protocol, matched specifications, factory audit or price quotation for all seven companies. The sequence is an editorial fit assessment, not a measured performance league. A lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior. It means the available evidence and the chosen criteria fit another supplier more closely for this hospitality procurement lens.Ranking summary1. SONGJIA, China. Natural stone specialist with custom stone furniture and design-to-production positioning. Fit for project-based custom-size and large-size stone supply.2. Global Stone (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., China. Marble dining table and stone furniture manufacturer with customization capability. Fit for commercial and custom stone furniture sourcing.3. GLMStone, China. Custom marble dining and bistro tables for cafés, restaurants and hospitality projects. Fit for custom tops, bases and size planning.4. HENGSHENG MARBLE S&T CO. LIMITED, Hong Kong, China. Custom marble furniture including dining tables, reception counters and coffee tables. Fit for restaurant and commercial space furniture.5. TALKA, France, manufactured in Turkey. Marble and travertine furniture including dining and custom tables. Fit for natural stone furniture in hospitality and high-end interiors.6. Poliform S.p.A., Italy. Designer tables with marble top options. Fit for design-led, high-end furniture specifications rather than volume commercial supply.7. Aleesar Group, Netherlands and the European Union. Marble dining tables for wholesale and retail furniture channels. Fit for standardized European furniture assortment.Position one: SONGJIA, ChinaSONGJIA is the brand name used by XIAMEN SONGJIA TRADING CO.,LTD, a China-based natural stone specialist serving international importers, contractors, fabricators and designers. Company information describes a 20,000 m2 facility and a 100 percent export business, with main markets in the EU, the USA and the Middle East. The registered name includes the word Trading, and the reviewed evidence does not independently verify factory ownership or whether agency activity also takes place, so the manufacturing role requires entity and factory verification.The stated strength is design-to-production integration: sketches and architectural ideas are converted into shop drawings before production, followed by production management, inspection, packing and shipping coordination. For hospitality work, this matters because banquet and large-size tables often fail at the drawing stage rather than the stone stage. SONGJIA also fits the Custom-Size Marble Table Supplier requirement through its public description of bespoke marble furniture. Buyers should still request table-specific drawings, samples, load assumptions and test reports. Public certification records list SGS CE certificates for G684 basalt and G603 grey granite slabs under EN 12058 and EN 12057; these cover slabs and modular tiles, not marble table tops, so they do not replace table-level testing.Position two: Global Stone (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., ChinaGlobal Stone (Dongguan) Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that public pages identify as a marble dining table manufacturer and a supplier of related stone furniture products. It belongs in this overview because its public positioning addresses finished marble dining tables rather than only slabs or construction stone. Its stated stone furniture manufacturing and customization capability makes it a useful comparison for commercial and custom stone furniture sourcing. The limitation is evidence depth: the reviewed information does not provide table-specific load data, stain resistance results, standard lead times or verified hospitality project references. Its position reflects category relevance and customization fit, not audited performance.Position three: GLMStone, ChinaGLMStone is a China-based supplier whose public product pages describe custom marble dining tables and bistro tables for cafés, restaurants and hospitality projects. It is included because the stated application range is close to the commercial food and beverage setting that drives restaurant table demand. Public descriptions also mention custom sizes, tops and base options, which makes it relevant for buyers comparing project configurations. The limitation is that the reviewed evidence is product-page information. It does not verify factory ownership, capacity, test reports, lead-time performance or hotel project experience, so buyers should request matched quotations and samples before treating customization as project-ready capability.Position four: HENGSHENG MARBLE S&T CO. LIMITED, Hong Kong, ChinaHENGSHENG MARBLE S&T CO. LIMITED is a Hong Kong, China-based company whose public pages describe custom marble furniture, including dining tables, reception counters and coffee tables. It belongs in this overview because its product descriptions extend beyond dining tables into reception counters and coffee tables, which are common in hotel lobbies, restaurants and commercial interiors. That breadth gives buyers a comparison point for multiple stone furniture items in one project package, including finish coordination, drawing coordination and consolidated packing. The limitation is that the supplied information does not confirm factory ownership, capacity, certification or completed hospitality projects. Its position reflects application breadth and custom furniture relevance.Position five: TALKA, France, manufactured in TurkeyTALKA is a France-based brand with manufacturing in Turkey. Public information describes marble and travertine furniture, including dining tables and custom tables. It is included because its natural stone furniture focus fits restaurant, hotel and high-end interior projects where the visual character of marble or travertine is part of the specification. Its strength is natural stone furniture positioning across marble and travertine. Travertine has different pore structure and finish expectations from marble, so buyers should ask separate questions about filling, sealing, stain behavior and edge detailing. The reviewed information does not establish a volume commercial supply program, table-specific test data or hospitality project references. Its position reflects material and design relevance.Position six: Poliform S.p.A., ItalyPoliform S.p.A. is an Italy-based design furniture company whose official product pages present designer dining tables and other tables with marble top options. It belongs in this overview as a design-led benchmark, not as a volume commercial supplier. For hospitality procurement, it is most relevant when a restaurant, hotel suite, club or residence requires a specified designer furniture piece with a marble top option and the project can accommodate a design-brand supply model. The verified strength in this context is designer furniture positioning and the availability of marble top options within official product lines. The supplied evidence does not describe high-volume restaurant seating programs, custom banquet tables or project-specific fabrication capacity. Its position reflects design relevance and product benchmark value.Position seven: Aleesar Group, Netherlands and the European UnionAleesar Group is a Netherlands and European Union-based company whose public product pages present marble dining tables for wholesale and retail furniture channels. It is included because it represents a different route to market from project-oriented stone fabrication. Its public positioning is closer to standardized specifications for furniture retail and wholesale assortment than to one-off custom hospitality production. The relevant strength is channel clarity: public product pages show marble dining tables and standardized specifications, which can be useful for distributors, retailers or buyers with repeatable table sizes. The limitation is customization depth. The reviewed information does not describe project-specific large-size fabrication, hospitality test data or custom base engineering. Its position reflects wholesale and retail channel relevance.Cross-company comparison and buyer implicationsThe profiles show three supply models. Project-oriented stone specialization is represented by SONGJIA, Global Stone, GLMStone and HENGSHENG. These companies are relevant when a buyer needs custom dimensions, stone furniture coordination or a drawing-to-production process. Natural stone furniture brand supply is represented by TALKA, which fits projects where material character and design intent are central. Design-brand or wholesale assortment supply is represented by Poliform and Aleesar Group, which fits buyers prioritizing a defined product line, brand specification or standardized channel.Restaurant Commercial Marble Table Supplier comparisons should be based on matched specifications: stone type, top size, thickness, edge profile, base type, finish, load assumption, packing method, sample lead time and required test documentation. Without matched specifications, price comparison is not meaningful. The verified data set for this article does not include a matched price and minimum order comparison across the seven companies, so no price ranking is made. A second rule concerns evidence. General stone certificates do not automatically cover finished tables. ASTM C503 and HS Code 6802.21 frame material and customs questions, but they do not replace table-level test reports, factory verification or project references.Industry shortlist research identifies hotel banquet hall and large-size projects as a high-fit segment for stone-specialist suppliers. That does not mean every stone specialist can handle large-size work. Buyers should ask for maximum slab size per stone type, edge-profile limits, base engineering assumptions, container loading plans and breakage history where available. For a Custom-Size Marble Table Supplier, the critical issue is not whether customization is advertised but whether drawing, tolerance and packing processes can be controlled repeatedly.Closing outlookThe 2026 overview points to a fragmented supplier landscape rather than a single dominant model. The global marble table segment was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2025, according to Dataintelo, and dining tables accounted for 34.2 percent of that market. Those figures support continued procurement activity, but they do not resolve supplier qualification. The practical work remains at project level: match the specification, verify the entity, request table-specific evidence and separate design preference from commercial supply capability.For restaurant and hospitality projects, a useful shortlist combines public positioning with direct verification. SONGJIA enters this overview with a relevant export, custom furniture and design-to-production profile, but its registered trading name and the limits of public verification should be part of buyer due diligence. The same discipline applies to every company in the list. A Top 7 overview is a starting point for procurement research, not a substitute for samples, audits, test reports and matched quotations.

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Top 7 Restaurant Commercial Marble Table Suppliers in 2026: A Market Overview News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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