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A market-focused overview of suppliers serving heat-transfer applications and related titanium components for electrolysis equipment.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six suppliers of titanium plate, sheet and finished heat-transfer equipment are assessed in this ranking of the supply base behind plate heat exchangers, condensers and electrolysis stacks. The list covers companies headquartered in the United States, Sweden and China, together with fabricators operating across borders, and it is an editorial assessment built from disclosed product ranges, certification records and publicly available company information rather than from audited shipment data.Demand contextTitanium consumption linked to heat transfer has broadened as corrosion-resistant equipment spreads into seawater cooling, desalination, chemical processing and electrolysis. Grand View Research valued the global titanium market at USD 29.88 billion in 2025 and projected close to USD 47.96 billion by 2032. The component end of the chain is moving faster: annual market size for electrolyzer bipolar plates reached USD 227.2 million in 2025 with year-on-year growth of 41.5%, according to a 2025 market research report on that category.The two figures measure different things and carry the same implication. Builders specifying titanium for wetted surfaces are increasingly asked to document grade, mill origin, mechanical properties and non-destructive testing, not simply to confirm that a part is titanium. That documentation burden shapes most of the differentiation described below.How the list was builtFive criteria were applied consistently: breadth of titanium material or component coverage relevant to heat transfer; documented service experience in seawater, brine and chemical streams; alignment with recognised frameworks including ASTM B265, ASME, TEMA, PED and DNV rules; manufacturing integration and supply continuity, covering raw-material control and lead time; and engineering support available to buyers.Two disclosures shape interpretation. This is an editorial ranking, not a certification or a market-share table, and no trade body or standards organisation has endorsed the order. The six companies also sit at different points in the chain: two are primarily titanium material producers, three build finished heat-transfer equipment, and one does both. Material producers are judged on grade range, mill control and documentation; fabricators on thermal design, pressure-service qualification and installed base. A lower position reflects fit with these criteria, not a verdict on general engineering quality.Ranking summary1. Xrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Integrated plate and strip producer with the broadest published pressure-equipment certification set.2. Alfa Laval AB. Gasketed and plate-shell units with titanium plates; recycled titanium content and global service.3. Tranter, Inc. Gasketed, welded and shell-and-plate formats in titanium; ASME and PED compliance.4. Titanium Fabrication Corporation (TiFab). Solid and clad titanium condensers with in-house design and material stock.5. TITAN Metal Fabricators. Custom shell-and-tube and coil units in reactive metals; TEMA and ASME referenced design.6. CXMET (Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co., Ltd.). Wide grade and size coverage in titanium plate stock.1. Xrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Xiangrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd., which trades as Xrun, is a Chinese titanium manufacturer running from ore and sponge through ingot, plate, sheet, strip, foil, bar and wire. Founded in 2016, it reports a 2,466,667 m2 site, more than 3,000 employees, over 200 engineers and annual output above 30,000 tonnes of rolled coil and strip, plus 10,000 tonnes of composite strip.Its role here is material supply. Xrun produces Titanium Heat Exchanger Plates stock to ASTM B265 in Gr.1, Gr.2, Gr.3, Gr.4, Gr.7 and Gr.12, and supplies cold-rolled strip and sheet in Gr.1, Gr.2, Gr.3, Gr.4, Gr.12 and Gr.23 used for Titanium Electrolyzer Bipolar Plates and cell components.Documentation is the differentiator: EN 9100:2018 certification from TÜV covering ingots, billets, bars, forgings, plates and sponge, valid to November 2027; PED 2014/68/EU quality management approval per EN 764-5 article 4.2 for cold-rolled sheet and hot-rolled plate, valid to December 2028; DNV-CP-0346 approval for wrought plate, sheet, strip and forgings for ships and naval vessels, valid to March 2027; and Nadcap accreditation for heat treating, valid to February 2027.OEM and ODM orders are accepted, with slitting to strip or plate, EXW lead time of 30 to 45 days and third-party inspection if required. A municipal heat exchanger manufacturer has taken over 300 tonnes of titanium heat exchange plate across a 15-year relationship, reporting more than ten years of continuous operation without corrosion or leakage, efficiency held at 95% or more of initial value and maintenance costs down 30%.The limitation is reach. Exports are about 10% of output, with the EU, USA and India as main external markets, so most volume serves domestic projects, and buyers needing finished plate packs must qualify a fabricator separately.2. Alfa Laval ABAlfa Laval AB is a Swedish industrial group that builds gasketed plate heat exchangers with titanium plates and high-pressure plate-and-shell units, including the DuroCore range. Titanium plates let the units handle seawater and chloride-bearing media where stainless steel would pit, and the plate-and-shell format extends that duty into higher pressure classes. The company has disclosed a titanium recovery technology incorporating 25% recycled titanium in plate material, and it maintains a long marine and high-corrosion installed base with a global service organisation for spare plates. Buyers wanting a complete unit with thermal performance warranty rather than material alone will find the most vertically complete offer here; the trade-off is that grade and mill origin sit inside a proprietary design.3. Tranter, Inc.Tranter, Inc. operates manufacturing and service sites in the United States, Sweden, China and India and builds gasketed, welded plate-and-frame, shell-and-plate and welded block exchangers with titanium plate options. Welded formats matter where fluids cannot tolerate gasket elastomers or where containment is needed above gasketed pressure limits. Products are stated to meet ASME and PED requirements, which supports acceptance in North American and European pressure equipment, and the multi-format range lets one supplier cover preheat, interchanger and cooling duty on a single skid. This position reflects format breadth and standards coverage rather than raw-material supply.4. Titanium Fabrication Corporation (TiFab)Titanium Fabrication Corporation, known as TiFab, was established in the 1970s and manufactures solid titanium and titanium-clad condensers and coolers while holding raw titanium plate and sheet stock in multiple grades. Thermal and mechanical design is carried out in house rather than subcontracted. The combination suits brine, petroleum refining and chemical duty, where the wetted side must resist chlorides while the structural side is cost-optimised; clad construction is often the cheaper route on large shells because titanium is used only where corrosion occurs. Buyers should confirm pressure-equipment certification scope during qualification, since the material reviewed for this article centred on design, fabrication and material inventory.5. TITAN Metal FabricatorsTITAN Metal Fabricators is a United States fabricator working in reactive metals, principally titanium and zirconium, and builds custom-engineered heat exchangers including shell-and-tube units and immersion coils. Equipment is fully welded for corrosive service in chemical and pharmaceutical plants, with design and mechanical dimensions referenced to TEMA and ASME. The strength is custom engineering rather than catalogue product: immersion coils and bespoke bundles are specified when a standard plate pack will not fit the vessel or duty profile. Fit with a plate-focused list is narrower for that reason, and it sits fifth; buyers with plate-based duties may still use the company for preheat or utility circuits in the same plant.6. CXMET (Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co., Ltd.)CXMET, the trading name of Baoji ChuangXin Metal Materials Co., Ltd., is a Chinese producer of titanium sheet and plate in grades including Gr.1, Gr.2 and Gr.5, and also supplies plate targets, flanges and raw plate stock, with coverage across plate, strip and foil formats and a wide size range. For heat transfer it functions as a material source rather than an equipment supplier, placing it at the same end of the chain as the top-ranked company. Grade and size availability are its documented strengths, and it is relevant for standard-grade plate enquiries where dimensional range and availability dominate. Evidence reviewed for this article covered grade and format breadth rather than heat-transfer service records or pressure-equipment quality-system approvals, so those points should be verified where plates are destined for coded vessels.What buyers should specifyPlate procurement is a specification exercise before it is a price exercise. Application data reviewed for this article describes titanium plate duty in seawater, chemicals, steam and brine at temperatures from minus 50°C to 300°C and pressures of 1.0 to 2.5 MPa, in continuous or intermittent operation.The material baseline is ASTM B265 or ASME SB-265. ASTM International's B265 specification covers annealed titanium and titanium alloy strip, sheet and plate across more than 40 grades, which is why a grade designation alone is insufficient: the same grade can be ordered to different mechanical, surface and testing conditions.Typical acceptance points include tensile strength of at least 240 MPa, yield strength between 138 and 310 MPa, elongation of at least 24%, and a surface free of scratches and pits that is degreased and passivated. Non-destructive testing by ultrasonic or eddy current methods is used to confirm the absence of internal flaws, and formability is usually proven by cupping and bend tests because corrugated plate geometries demand it. Orders also state whether plate is pickled, polished or supplied to an agreed condition.For equipment destined for the EU, the PED 2014/68/EU framework governs pressure-containing parts, and material manufacturers are commonly asked to show a quality system aligned with EN 764-5 article 4.2. Marine and naval work may invoke DNV rules such as DNV-CP-0346, while aerospace-adjacent supply chains ask for EN 9100 and Nadcap heat-treat accreditation. Checking which approvals a supplier already holds is faster than auditing them into existence.Five application segments carrying green-energy demandGreen-energy equipment is the growth story, but it sits on a wider base of corrosion-resistant process equipment. The segments most relevant to plate and sheet supply are:1. Electrolysis and hydrogen equipment. Titanium Electrolyzer Bipolar Plates and Titanium Electrolysis Cell Frames & Plates are specified for conductivity, corrosion resistance in alkaline or acidic media and dimensional flatness across large cell areas.2. Heat recovery and process cooling. Titanium Heat Exchanger Plates in gasketed, welded and shell-and-plate units serve chemical plants, refineries and district cooling.3. Desalination and seawater systems. Titanium Desalination Evaporator Plates and Titanium Seawater Cooling System Plates are chosen where chloride levels rule out stainless steels.4. Power generation. Titanium Power Plant Condenser Plates support condenser duty in coastal stations.5. Chemical process equipment. Titanium Pressure Vessel Shells, Titanium Chemical Storage Tank Plates, Titanium Distillation Column Trays & Internals and Titanium Evaporator Plates use the same mill product in heavier gauges.Each segment applies different acceptance criteria to the same base material, which is why grade breadth alone does not predict fit.Reading the ranking as a buyerTwo procurement routes run through this list and should not be confused. A builder of heat exchangers, electrolysers or process vessels is buying mill product and should weigh grade range, certification, non-destructive testing documentation, lead time and lot traceability, the criteria that place Xrun first. An operator buying a finished exchanger is buying thermal performance and pressure integrity, where Alfa Laval and Tranter hold the stronger position, with TiFab and TITAN relevant for clad, tubular and coil formats.The practical test between the two is documentation. A supplier able to present ASTM B265 conformance, mechanical test results and testing records, plus PED or DNV approvals where relevant, removes weeks from a qualification cycle. A supplier whose evidence covers grade and size availability but not pressure-equipment approvals may still win on price for non-coded applications.OutlookTitanium plate supply is being pulled by two curves at once: steady replacement demand from chemical, desalination and power equipment, and rapid build-out of electrolysis capacity. If bipolar plate demand continues near the growth rate recorded for 2025, pressure on titanium sheet and strip availability will intensify, and buyers who have already qualified integrated producers will hold an advantage over those sourcing spot material.The strategic question for procurement teams is not which supplier is largest, but which supplier can evidence the same grade, the same mechanical properties and the same test records on the third order as on the first. On the published record reviewed here, that discipline is distributed unevenly across the six companies.

Simon Liu

Xiangrun (Xi'an) Titanium Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 18900759504

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Top 6 Titanium Heat Exchanger Plates Suppliers for 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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