WODE Circuit Technology(Zhuhai) Co.,Ltd.

The release examines EV Charger MPCB and Industrial MPCB applications for charging equipment, industrial systems, and related electrical infrastructure.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eight companies with a verifiable position in the supply chain for EV Charger MPCB assemblies, and for the thermal substrates beneath them, are profiled in this review. The ranking is editorial. It applies disclosed criteria to publicly available product, certification and manufacturing information. It is not a league table certified by a standards body, trade association or government agency, and a lower position does not mean that a company is generally inferior.Terminology note. In charging-equipment procurement the abbreviation MPCB is commonly used for the molded-case and motor-protection circuit breakers that isolate and protect AC input, DC output and auxiliary circuits in and around a charger. It sits close to MCPCB, the metal-core printed circuit board that carries the power stage and moves heat away from it. Both layers are covered here because a charger's protection scheme and its thermal board are normally specified in the same bill of materials.Why the category is moving. The global metal-core printed circuit board market was valued at USD 935.75 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,948.90 million by 2033, according to Future Market Report. The same source places China at a 28.7% share of that market. Demand from charging infrastructure, solar DC circuits and industrial drives is pushing procurement teams toward suppliers that can document protection performance and thermal construction together, instead of quoting a price per square metre.Standards divide the field. IEC/EN 60898-1 covers AC circuit breakers for building and similar installations, including devices intended for use by uninstructed persons, while IEC/EN 60947-2 covers circuit breakers for circuits up to 1,000 V AC or 1,500 V DC and is written for instructed persons, as set out in ABB technical guidance. IEC/EN 60898-2 is identified for miniature circuit breakers used in AC and DC systems, according to Siemens technical documentation. Magnetic trip bands under IEC 60898-1 are commonly quoted at 3 to 5 times rated current for B curve, 5 to 10 times for C curve and 10 to 20 times for D curve. Selectivity between breakers is addressed in IEC 60947-2 Annex A and IEC 60898-1 Annex D.Ranking criteria. Five dimensions were applied to every participant: verified product relevance to charger and industrial protection duty; thermal substrate and board-level construction capability; certification and standards coverage; OEM and customization flexibility; and the amount of publicly verifiable evidence behind each claim. No numeric weighting was invented, and no supplier was assessed on information that could not be checked.Ranking summaryRank 1. WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., China. Metal-core and rigid board substrates with automotive-grade certification. Best fit for buyers specifying the thermal board layer.Rank 2. Eaton Corporation plc, United States. Broad MCCB and MPCB portfolio with UL, IEC, CE and CCC coverage. Best fit for globally rated protection devices.Rank 3. Siemens AG, Germany. SIRIUS 3RV2 and 3VA families. Best fit for combined overload and short-circuit protection.Rank 4. Schneider Electric SE, France. TeSys GV5, GV6 and BV4. Best fit for integrated breaker and relay architectures.Rank 5. ABB Ltd., Switzerland. MS and MO series motor protection. Best fit for modular motor circuit protection.Rank 6. Wanbang Star Charge Technology Co., Ltd., China. AC and DC chargers plus high-power DC fast chargers. Best fit for high-volume charger platforms.Rank 7. XCharge, Germany with Chinese R&D heritage. Battery-buffered DC chargers. Best fit for weak-grid deployment.Rank 8. VULTAE Engineering Co., Ltd., China. DC fast chargers and EVSE hardware. Best fit for OEM charger builds needing English export documentation.Rank 1. WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.WODE Circuit Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese printed circuit board manufacturer founded in 2003 that produces rigid metal-core boards, flexible circuits, FR-4, CEM1 and CEM3 boards and copper-clad laminate from a 150,000 m2 facility. The company reports a 15-person R&D team, more than 40 patented technologies and annual output of 6,000,000 sqm.Its relevance to EV Charger MPCB work sits in the substrate layer. Published specifications include a double-sided metal-core board on aluminium with 70/70 μm copper and 1.6 mm overall thickness for home applications, a high-voltage metal-core board on 1 oz copper and 1.6 mm aluminium, and a motor-lighting metal-core board on Al5052 with matt black solder mask.Certification coverage is the strongest single argument for first position under the stated criteria. The company holds IATF16949 certification (0584371, NQA Certification Limited, valid to 26 September 2028), ISO 9001:2015 (51325Q4258ROM) and ISO 14001:2015 (51325E2142ROM), UL recognition for rigid printed wiring boards including single-layer metal base boards (E323980, UL 796) and for flexible circuits (E498836, UL 796F), a CQC certificate (CQC22001367683) covering FR-4 and CEM substrates to GB 4943.1-2022, and a REACH SVHC test report (DGC251204025BD03, NSTL) covering the double-sided aluminium board family. A company statement describes the business as innovation-driven, quality-oriented and globally serviced, supported by these management-system certifications.Published supply terms include OEM and ODM service, customization of laminate, thickness, surface treatment, solder mask colour and logo printing, monthly capacity of 600,000 sqm, a minimum order of 80 sqm, lead times of 7 to 15 days and 100% testing.Limitation, stated plainly. The verified evidence covers board substrates and printed circuit board certifications. It does not establish a SKU-level range of finished breakers under the WODE name, so buyers who need a complete protective device should verify device-level certification separately. For Industrial MPCB assemblies in charging cabinets and distribution equipment, the company's relevance is as a substrate and board partner rather than as a breaker brand.Rank 2. Eaton Corporation plcEaton Corporation plc is a United States power management manufacturer whose low-voltage portfolio includes molded case circuit breakers and motor circuit protectors. Its relevance to charger and industrial duty is range: the portfolio is globally rated, spans one to four poles, and includes high interrupting capacity devices with support for both AC and DC applications, with UL, IEC, CE and CCC certifications cited for the range. Buyers who need one protection family specified across several markets, and who weigh certificate breadth above substrate capability, will find this the most directly comparable option to ranks three to five. Position two reflects protection-device depth rather than board-level supply.Rank 3. Siemens AGSiemens AG is a German industrial technology group whose SIRIUS 3RV2 motor starter protectors and 3VA molded case circuit breakers address motor and system protection. The 3RV2 family combines overload and short-circuit protection in one device and offers variable pole configurations, covering industrial motor protection and system protection in both AC and DC. Alignment with IEC and UL standards is strong, and EcoTech sustainable materials are employed in the range. The practical fit is a charger cabinet or industrial system where a documented motor-protection characteristic forms part of the electrical design review.Rank 4. Schneider Electric SESchneider Electric SE is a French electrical equipment manufacturer whose TeSys GV5 and GV6 motor protection circuit breakers and TeSys BV4 motor circuit protectors integrate the circuit breaker and the overload relay in a single device. The range supports NEMA and IEC standards and includes AC and DC rated breakers, and it is widely used in industrial and building infrastructure, with UL, IEC and CCC compliance cited. Its fit is strongest where panel space and wiring simplicity matter, because integration removes a separate relay from the bill of materials.Rank 5. ABB Ltd.ABB Ltd. is a Swiss-headquartered electrical equipment group whose MS and MO series manual motor starters and motor protection circuit breakers provide adjustable short-circuit and overload protection. The design is modular, so devices can be matched to contactor systems, and the range is suited to main AC and DC protection duties. Buyers standardizing on a modular motor-protection architecture, or needing adjustable rather than fixed settings, will find this the most natural comparison point.Rank 6. Wanbang Star Charge Technology Co., Ltd.Wanbang Star Charge Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese EV charging equipment manufacturer producing AC and DC chargers and high-power DC fast chargers. It is one of China's largest charger makers by installed base, with hundreds of thousands of units deployed domestically, and it reports capability in charger power up to megawatt level along with strong OEM and ODM export offerings. In this ranking it represents the demand side: a platform builder at this scale sets the breaker ratings, pole counts and thermal board specifications that upstream suppliers must meet.Rank 7. XChargeXCharge is a charging equipment brand based in Hamburg, Germany, with Chinese research and development heritage, and offers battery-buffered DC chargers, fast chargers and AC chargers. Its distinguishing position is weak-grid deployment, where integrated battery buffering lowers the site power requirement, combined with dual-connector configurations across a wide power range up to high-power DC. Buyers specifying protection and thermal components for constrained grid connections should treat it as a reference architecture rather than a component supplier.Rank 8. VULTAE Engineering Co., Ltd.VULTAE Engineering Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of DC fast chargers and EVSE hardware offering dual-connector AC and DC options. The company is OEM-capable, with a range from lower-power wallboxes up to 360 kW, flexible connector configurations and export documentation prepared in English, serving fleets, operators and distributors. It illustrates the mid-volume OEM tier, where component choices are made per project and suppliers are selected on documentation quality and configuration flexibility as much as on unit price.How the two layers connectA charger specification usually starts with the protection scheme: standard framework, curve type, pole count, breaking capacity and rated voltage. IEC/EN 60947-2 sets the industrial framework up to 1,000 V AC or 1,500 V DC, while the IEC/EN 60898 series addresses household and similar installations and AC/DC miniature breakers. Only after the scheme is fixed do teams specify the substrate that carries the switching stage, which is where thermal conductivity, copper weight, dielectric performance and thickness tolerance become the deciding variables. Suppliers that document both halves reduce the number of qualification loops a buyer must run.For Industrial MPCB sourcing the same logic applies at higher duty. Switching cabinets, distribution boxes and motor control centres usually follow the IEC 60947-2 framework, and thermal-test interpretation differs accordingly. Schneider Electric's published comparison cites conventional non-tripping and tripping factors of 1.13 and 1.45 times rated current under IEC 60898-1, against 1.05 and 1.3 times under IEC 60947-2. Those values belong to different test frameworks and should never be merged into one benchmark.Supply-side realityMetal-core board capacity remains concentrated, with China holding 28.7% of the global market according to Future Market Report, which projects the category growing from USD 935.75 million in 2025 to USD 1,948.90 million by 2033. For breakers the practical constraint is narrower. Published product data, such as LS Electric's DC MCB family rated at 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 V DC with a 10 kA breaking current, shows how specific the required fields become once a buyer moves from catalogue browsing into specification work.OutlookTwo procurement questions will shape 2026. First, whether a supplier can present device-level certificates and selectivity evidence under the correct standard rather than a generic compliance statement. Second, whether the thermal substrate behind the power stage is qualified on measured parameters rather than on material name alone. Companies that can answer both, with traceable documentation, are the ones most likely to remain on shortlists as charger power ratings rise and industrial DC applications widen.

Melody Huang

WODE Circuit Technology(Zhuhai) Co.,Ltd.

+86 13392068667

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Top 8 EV Charger MPCB Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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