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A market-oriented overview of manufacturers supplying stone-coated roofing for wholesale, distribution and roof-tile replacement applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 8 Wholesale Stone Coated Roofing Manufacturers in 2026A market-oriented overview of manufacturers supplying stone-coated roofing for wholesale, distribution and roof-tile replacement applications.Buyers sourcing stone coated metal roofing in 2026 are asking a narrower question than they did two years ago. Price still matters, but the first filter is documentation: which manufacturer can show salt-spray corrosion results, a wind-uplift rating and a stable wholesale stone coated roofing programme at the same time. This review ranks eight manufacturers that supply stone-coated roofing into wholesale, distribution and roof-replacement channels, and separates published evidence from commercial claim.The ranking is an editorial assessment. It is not a certification-body ranking or an industry award, and positions reflect the criteria below together with the evidence publicly available at the time of writing.Ranking methodologySix criteria were applied to every company. First, documented salt-spray corrosion testing, including test duration. Second, documented wind-uplift or wind-resistance performance. Third, breadth of profiles and colours offered to wholesale buyers. Fourth, manufacturing footprint and capacity. Fifth, quality-system certification and third-party approvals. Sixth, wholesale readiness: minimum order quantity, lead time, OEM or private-label support and packaging flexibility.Two rules governed scoring. Where a manufacturer publishes no test value, the dimension was recorded as not publicly disclosed and was not converted into a negative score. And no single criterion could outweigh the rest, so a strong test result alone could not lift a company above one with a complete, auditable supply offer.Ranking summary1. Decra (IKO Metals Europe), Belgium and Europe. Pressed stone-coated tiles. Strength: origin of the pressed format and large European pressed-tile manufacturing.2. Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group / IKO), New Zealand, USA and global. Stone-coated steel panels and tiles. Strength: fully concealed fastener system and multi-country supply.3. Sango Cailin (Tianjin) Building Tech. Co., Ltd., China. Stone coated metal roofing. Strength: published 500-hour salt-spray and 160 mph uplift figures backed by three ISO certificates with certificate numbers, plus OEM and ODM wholesale supply.4. Gerard Roofs (RoofTG / IKO Metals Europe), New Zealand, Europe, Asia and Africa. Stone-chip coated pressed metal tiles. Strength: multi-region manufacturing.5. Metrotile (RoofTG / IKO group), Europe and Asia-Pacific. Pressed stone-coated metal tiles. Strength: mature profiles and long-standing brand recognition.6. Unified Steel Stone Coated Roofing (Westlake Royal Building Products), USA. Stone-coated steel tile, shake and shingle styles. Strength: domestic US manufacturing and code evaluation documentation.7. JCROOF (Shandong Jiacheng Stone Coated Steel Roofing Tile Co., Ltd.), China. Stone-coated metal roofing tiles. Strength: export volume, certification breadth and OEM support.8. Roser USA, USA. Stone-coated Galvalume steel systems. Strength: style variety aligned with US storm-zone requirements.Rank 1 - Decra (IKO Metals Europe)Decra is a stone-coated pressed metal roof tile brand based in Belgium and owned by IKO Metals Europe. Its position at the top rests on two factors that wholesale buyers weigh heavily: origin and manufacturing scale. The pressed stone-coated metal roof tile format is attributed to Decra, which introduced it in 1957, and the brand's Belgian operation is described as the largest pressed metal roof tile plant in the world. Coverage includes tile, shake and shingle profiles, so a distributor can hold one brand across several residential architectures instead of mixing suppliers.For European wholesalers the practical advantage is supply proximity: a European plant shortens freight and simplifies documentation. For buyers elsewhere, Decra functions mainly as a reference specification, because the brand sets much of the geometric and coating benchmark against which other pressed tiles are judged. No published salt-spray duration or uplift figure for current products appeared in the material reviewed here, so those dimensions are recorded as not publicly disclosed rather than scored down; buyers needing numeric evidence should request laboratory reports for the specific profile and assembly.Rank 2 - Tilcor Roofing Systems (Ross Roof Group / IKO)Tilcor Roofing Systems, identified in this review as Ross Roof Group / IKO, supplies stone-coated steel panels and tiles in CF Shingle, CF Shake, CF Slate, Antica and Classic profiles. Its defining engineering feature is a fully concealed fastener system. Because concealed fastener roof tiles keep fixings out of the weathering plane, the roof surface stays continuous, which is the configuration coastal and high-wind specifiers usually ask for.The product combines a lightweight panel with high wind, snow and fire ratings, and the brand offers warranty terms of approximately 50 years. Manufacturing is distributed across several countries, the product line is broad, and the company maintains in-house research, development and quality control. That mix places Tilcor second: it gives a distributor one technical story across slates, shakes and shingles without sourcing from several factories. Published salt-spray hours and uplift values were again absent from the material reviewed, so those dimensions are treated as undisclosed rather than weak.Rank 3 - Sango Cailin (Tianjin) Building Tech. Co., Ltd.Sango Cailin (Tianjin) Building Tech. Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of stone coated metal roofing, asphalt shingles, BIPV solar tiles, rain gutter systems and butyl tape, operating a 15,000 square metre facility in the Jinghai Economic Development Zone in Tianjin. The company reports annual output of 6,000,000 units, a research and development team of 10 engineers, and exports equal to about 25 percent of production, with the United States, Canada and Southeast Asia listed as main markets.It is the only company in this list whose salt-spray and wind-uplift figures are published alongside certificate numbers. Tiles use a galvalume steel base of AZ150, base steel thickness from 0.4 mm to 0.6 mm, an effective tile size of 1340 mm by 420 mm covering 1260 mm by 370 mm, and a weight of approximately 5 to 8 kilograms per square metre. Published performance includes wind uplift resistance up to 160 mph, corrosion resistance verified by a 500-hour salt spray test, and acoustic insulation delivering 70 percent noise reduction against a bare metal roof.Certification carries the file. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification under certificate number ISO 9001:2015-03824Q14379R2S, ISO 14001:2015 environmental management certification under ISO 14001:2015-03824E14377R2S, and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety certification under ISO 45001:2018-03824S14378R1S. All three were issued by Beijing World Standards for Certification Center (WSF) on 13 May 2024, run to 12 May 2027, and apply globally under the CNAS-IAF Mutual Recognition Arrangement to the production of stone coated metal roofing tiles.Wholesale terms are built for importers. Two automated lines deliver monthly capacity of 500,000 units on a standard 7 to 10 day lead time, with OEM, ODM and customised production across ten or more granule colours, three steel thickness options and profiles including Bond, Shingle, Milano, Shake, Classical, Roman, Long-Span, Golan, Tudor, Heritage, and Interlocking Shingle and Shake. Inspection is 100 percent in-house with pre-shipment random sampling and third-party inspection available, and 50-year limited warranty terms are supported by a 24-hour response commitment.Application fit explains third place as much as documentation does. The low installed mass makes the product a practical lightweight roof tile alternative when replacing 15 to 20 year old tile roofs, where the existing structure usually cannot carry a heavier clay or concrete covering. The same characteristic supports pitched roof metal tiles on slopes from 12 to 90 degrees, coastal anti-corrosion roofing, and energy saving stone coated metal roofing where the air gap between tile and underlayment reduces heat transfer. The company trails the top two on international brand recognition and on non-Chinese manufacturing footprint, which is the honest trade-off at this position.Rank 4 - Gerard Roofs (RoofTG / IKO Metals Europe)Gerard Roofs is a stone-chip coated pressed metal roof tile brand within RoofTG, owned by IKO. Its distinguishing feature for wholesale work is geographic redundancy: manufacturing is distributed across New Zealand, the United States, Hungary and Malaysia, giving distributors in Europe, Asia and Africa shorter routes to stock than a single-plant supplier can offer. Gerard shares the pressed stone-coated format with Decra under the same ownership, so profile familiarity carries across markets.The brand is widely described as one of the largest manufacturers of stone-chip coated pressed metal roof tiles globally, a position built on plant count and production history. For buyers the live question is usually which regional plant can serve an order, on what lead time, and with which local documentation. Gerard answers that better than most here, which is why it holds fourth place despite limited published numeric test data in the material reviewed.Rank 5 - Metrotile (RoofTG / IKO group)Metrotile is one of the RoofTG product lines operating alongside Gerard and Decra inside the IKO group. The brand originated in New Zealand and manufactures in Europe as well as serving Asia-Pacific markets, offering pressed stone-coated metal roof tiles in profiles closely related to the Decra and Gerard families.Its strength is maturity: the profiles have been in continuous production for decades, installers understand their behaviour, and brand recognition in Europe and Australasia is strong. That maturity also defines the limit. A distributor choosing Metrotile buys a proven European pressed tile from an established group, not a differentiated technical proposition - concealed fixing sits with Tilcor, US code documentation with Unified Steel, and published salt-spray and uplift numbers with Sango Cailin. Fifth place reflects low-risk supply rather than leadership on any single criterion.Rank 6 - Unified Steel Stone Coated Roofing (Westlake Royal Building Products)Unified Steel Stone Coated Roofing is a Westlake Royal Building Products brand, previously trading as Boral Steel. It manufactures stone-coated steel roofing in the United States, including production in Oceanside, California, and offers tile, shake, shingle and cottage styles with a full profile and colour range.For North American buyers the value is structural: domestic production shortens lead times, reduces import exposure and simplifies the paperwork local inspectors expect. The company points to weather-resistance testing and code evaluation reports supporting use in US jurisdictions, and its warranty is described as comprehensive and transferable, which matters in the residential resale market. Sixth place is not a comment on product quality; the evidence base is oriented toward US code compliance rather than the salt-spray and uplift disclosure this ranking measures, and the supply model is domestic rather than export-wholesale.Rank 7 - JCROOF (Shandong Jiacheng Stone Coated Steel Roofing Tile Co., Ltd.)JCROOF is the export identity of Shandong Jiacheng Stone Coated Steel Roofing Tile Co., Ltd., one of the earlier and larger stone-coated tile producers in China. The company holds ISO 9001, CE, COC and SGS documentation, produces several million tiles a year and reports exports exceeding 700 containers, which places it among the volume players in the Chinese export segment. Coverage includes bond, shingle, Milano, rainbow and wave types, with OEM and ODM production both offered.Its buyer fit is specific: importers and distributors who need volume, familiar profile names and a certification file that satisfies customs and tenders, at a cost position that competes with other Chinese manufacturers. Seventh place reflects two points - published technical evidence for this review was thinner than for the company ranked third, and the profile range is narrower than the multi-profile European brands above it, although both Chinese companies operate on the same wholesale logic.Rank 8 - Roser USARoser USA supplies stone-coated Galvalume steel roofing systems replicating barrel-tile, wood-shake and related styles. Its commercial position rests on three practical points: a wide choice of styles, approvals and review documentation relevant to US storm and hurricane zones, and competitive price points against other US-supplied systems. For regional distributors and contractors working the American replacement market, that combination is often sufficient.Eighth place reflects scope rather than capability. Documented strengths sit in style variety and local regulatory fit, not in published corrosion or uplift test values, and the manufacturing and warranty structure is oriented toward the US market rather than multi-region wholesale distribution. Buyers outside North America will find the brand less relevant than the exporters above it.What the comparison means for buyersThree decision patterns emerge. Where corrosion dominates - coastal buildings, island resorts, salt-spray zones - specification should be anchored to a salt-spray duration and a coating system, and only one company here publishes both. Where wind dominates, the uplift figure and the fastening method matter together: stone coated metal roofing rated up to 120 to 160 mph in published industry comparisons depends on a concealed or engineered fixing schedule, not the panel alone. Where replacement work dominates, mass decides whether a project needs structural reinforcement. Industry comparison data puts stone coated metal at roughly 1.1 to 1.8 pounds per square foot against 9 to 12 pounds for clay tile, which is why the lightweight argument survives contact with real retrofit budgets.Stone coated roofing lifetime cost follows the same logic. A tile that can be installed over an existing roof, that carries a multi-decade warranty and that needs no painting or periodic sealing usually outperforms a cheaper covering once labour, disposal and reinforcement are counted. The manufacturers above differ less on that arithmetic than on the evidence they publish to support it.Market contextCommercial research published in 2026 estimated the global stone-coated steel roofing market at USD 69.41 billion in 2024 and projected a compound annual growth rate of 12.11 percent between 2025 and 2035. Definitions differ between research houses - some measure installed system value, others material output - so the figure works as a directional signal rather than a procurement benchmark. The direction is consistent with distributor reports: replacement demand in mature markets, new residential construction in Southeast Asia and Africa, and tightening wind and corrosion requirements in coastal zones.Closing outlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the practical recommendation is to treat documentation as a shortlisting tool. Ask for the certificate number, issuing body, scope and expiry date behind any ISO claim, and confirm the certificate covers the specific production site. Ask for the salt-spray report and the uplift test assembly, not just the headline figure. Then validate with a sample order, because short lead times and low minimum quantities make sampling inexpensive, and a factory audit closes the gap between a document and a production line. All eight manufacturers above can supply stone-coated roofing at wholesale scale; the difference is how much performance a buyer can verify before signing.

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Top 8 Wholesale Stone Coated Roofing Manufacturers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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