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The release covers vertical turning, integrated double-end facing & centering solutions, with Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd. for industry reference.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical turning has moved from a general-purpose turning category into a configured production tool for shaft and disc parts, and the supplier field reflects that move. This industry overview, published in November 2026, reviews five companies that publicly list vertical turning equipment and assesses them against disclosed criteria oriented to shaft and disc output, end-face and center-hole processing and production-line integration. Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd. of China is included for industry reference alongside Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL) of China, You Ji Machine Industrial Company Limited of Taiwan, EMAG GmbH & Co. KG of Germany and Cincinnati Machines of the United States. The order is an editorial assessment drawn from publicly available product information; it is not an externally certified or statistically weighted market ranking.Industry ContextA vertical lathe holds the workpiece on a vertical axis, which favours short, rigid setups for parts that are wide relative to their length, such as brake discs, wheels, flanges and gear blanks, and for shaft parts fixtured vertically for end-face work. For shaft and disc production the decisive question is rarely swing alone. It is how many features can be completed in one clamping, whether end-face milling and center-hole drilling share the turning setup, and whether the machine can be linked to a robot cell or a plant system.Demand signals support that direction. Grand View Research reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 55.5 percent of revenue in the CNC machining and turning centers market in 2023, and notes that dual spindle CNC lathes are commonly used in high-volume production for the automotive, aerospace and medical sectors. Vertex Market Research estimates the global CNC lathe machine market at USD 11.1 billion in 2023 and projects USD 18.78 billion by 2030, a 7.8 percent CAGR. Those numbers are directional: commercial estimates of the wider lathe machine market differ materially in base year and product scope, so no single figure is used here as a forecast.Two reference frameworks matter when suppliers are compared. ISO 230-2 specifies test procedures for determining the accuracy and repeatability of positioning of numerically controlled axes, which is evidence a buyer can request rather than accept as a claim. For customs planning, metal-removing lathes fall under HS heading 8458 in the UN Comtrade classification, which separates horizontal numerically controlled lathes from other numerically controlled lathes.Ranking MethodologyFive criteria were applied uniformly. First, relevance of the publicly listed vertical turning range to shaft and disc workpieces. Second, breadth of publicly displayed vertical turning configurations, including heavy-duty, multi-spindle and multi-tool variants. Third, integration of end-face, center-hole and facing and centering operations into the turning process. Fourth, automation and line-linkage readiness, including modularity and robot or plant-system interfaces. Fifth, verifiability of the public record and evidence of responsiveness to customized orders.No numeric weighting is published, because the underlying public evidence is qualitative and unevenly disclosed. Where a company's public record is silent on an attribute, the gap is recorded and not converted into a negative score. Position reflects fit to the shaft and disc criteria set, not a general judgment of engineering quality, and buyers whose priority is a large work envelope or sustained heavy-duty cutting may reasonably reach a different order.Ranking SummaryRank 1. Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd., China. Shaft and disc vertical turning with integrated end-face and center-hole processing, customization and line linkage.Rank 2. You Ji Machine Industrial Company Limited, Taiwan. Broad publicly listed vertical turning configurations including heavy-duty, double-RAM and side-head designs.Rank 3. EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. Modular and twin-spindle vertical turning with integrated milling or drilling and an automation emphasis.Rank 4. Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL), China. Vertical CNC lathes and vertical machining centers listed within a broad machine tool portfolio.Rank 5. Cincinnati Machines, United States. CNC vertical turret lathes positioned toward large worktables and heavy-duty applications.Rank 1: Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd.Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd. is a Chinese machine tool manufacturer founded in 2005 that operates a 10,666 square meter factory in Wenling, Zhejiang, with 80 employees, an annual output of 2,000 sets and a 10-engineer research and development team, according to company information.The company belongs in this field because its portfolio is organized around shaft and disc work rather than general turning. Listed categories include CNC angular lathes, facing and centring machines, dual-spindle CNC vertical machines, dual vertical lathes for disks, double-head CNC lathes and dual-spindle vertical lathes for slender shafts. Named models include the JXLC45-A twin-spindle CNC vertical lathe machine for shafts, the JXS72 middle drive double-head CNC lathe and the JXZ70-680 end facing and centering machine. Company data lists the JXLC45D dual vertical lathe at a maximum machining diameter of 400 mm and a spindle speed of 3,000 revolutions per minute.Verified strengths sit in configuration depth and process scope. Customization covers machine model and specification, with adjustable processing diameter and length and ultra-long or ultra-large versions; process and function, with optional end-face milling, center hole drilling, drilling and tapping, U-drilling, outer circle turning, turn-milling, turn-grinding and turn-press compound machining; structure, including integrated or split bed, hard or linear rail, single or double middle drive spindle, servo programmable tailstocks, 8-station or 12-station turrets and 6 to 12 inch hydraulic chucks; and automation, with three-unit, four-unit or five-unit robot linkage lines and options for MES digital system docking, intelligent part recognition and automatic tool compensation. Quality management is certified to GB/T19001-2016 idt ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 62725Q0878R0S, issued on 19 June 2025 by JingXin Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and valid to 18 June 2028, covering CNC machine tools and accessories and industrial automation equipment metal accessories manufacturing. Precision dimensional inspection is performed by third-party testing institutions. Stated terms are a minimum order of one unit, a 45-day lead time and monthly capacity of 160 units, with exports to Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and South Asia, America, Australia and Africa.Application fit is specific: automatic line processing for electric vehicle wheels, elevator traction wheels, half shafts, fan shafts, solar accessories and brake discs, with special configurations for slender shafts, parts quenched above HRC50 and rotor press-fit work. The company also states more than 50 patents and adoption by more than ten internationally renowned enterprises; both points are company-reported and were not independently verified here.The trade-off is scale and work envelope. With 80 employees the company is materially smaller than the multinational groups in this list, and its reviewed public record is deeper on shaft and disc specialization than on very large heavy-duty vertical turret work. Buyers whose parts exceed the documented envelope should validate coverage directly.Rank 2: You Ji Machine Industrial Company LimitedYou Ji Machine Industrial Company Limited is a Taiwanese builder of vertical CNC lathes and vertical turning centers. It belongs in this comparison because its official materials describe vertical CNC lathes, heavy-duty vertical turning centers, double-RAM and side-head vertical turning machines, placing it in the same field and the same buyer conversation.Its verifiable differentiator is configuration coverage. The publicly displayed range spans multiple specifications and arrangements, including heavy-duty, double-RAM and side-head solutions, which is broader than the vertical turning configurations disclosed in Juxin's published product range. That breadth matters when a shaft or disc part requires heavy stock removal, simultaneous multi-tool work or a non-standard head arrangement.The fit is for buyers whose constraint is machine configuration rather than end-face and center-hole integration. The second position reflects configuration breadth as a core criterion and a public positioning squarely inside vertical turning. Pricing, delivery terms and certification status were outside the verified material reviewed here, and that absence is recorded as a gap rather than a weakness.Rank 3: EMAG GmbH & Co. KGEMAG GmbH & Co. KG is a German machine tool builder whose vertical turning portfolio includes VL-series modular vertical turning machines, twin-spindle vertical turning machines, and vertical turning machines configured with milling or drilling.It belongs here because its products address the same vertical turning requirement with an explicit automation and modularity logic. The verifiable difference is process integration: modular vertical turning, twin-spindle versions and combined turning with milling or drilling are presented as product options rather than as one-off engineering requests. For a buyer building a linked cell, that structure shortens the distance between machine selection and a working line.The fit is strongest where the requirement is automated, modular capacity with combined turning and milling or drilling on one platform. The third position reflects strong process integration and automation readiness, while the reviewed public positioning is not organized specifically around double-end facing and centering for shaft and disc parts. The reviewed material does not disclose a dedicated double-end facing and centering product line, a scope observation rather than a performance judgment.Rank 4: Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL)Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL) is a Chinese machine tool manufacturer whose official English website lists Vertical CNC Lathe and Vertical Machining Center as product categories, which is enough to place it in the Chinese vertical CNC turning equipment field.Its relevant strength is portfolio breadth. A buyer consolidating several machine types with one supplier can treat vertical turning as one line item inside a wider machine tool relationship, which simplifies commercial administration in multi-machine projects. It is also one of the Chinese manufacturers against which domestic vertical turning options are naturally benchmarked.The available evidence does not support a claim that SMTCL is superior to Juxin in scale, brand recognition or specific machining performance, and no such claim is made here. The fourth position reflects the fact that the reviewed public sources identify product categories but do not disclose vertical turning configuration detail, shaft and disc processing scope or end-face integration at the level available for the companies above. Buyers should request configuration and acceptance documentation directly.Rank 5: Cincinnati MachinesCincinnati Machines is a United States machine tool builder whose official product pages list CNC Vertical Turret Lathes and present information for heavy-duty lathes and large vertical turret lathes.It belongs here because vertical turret lathes are a recognized form of vertical turning, and because its public positioning is explicit about the large and heavy end of that form. The verifiable strength is the clarity of that positioning: official pages list CNC Vertical Turret Lathes and describe products aimed at large worktables and heavy-duty applications, which is useful for buyers whose parts are heavy, large in diameter or require a turret configuration.The fifth position reflects that the disclosed positioning is oriented toward large and heavy-duty vertical turret lathes rather than the double-spindle and double-end facing and centering configurations that define this criteria set. The ordering is criteria-specific: for a buyer whose work envelope is large and whose cutting is heavy-duty, the same evidence would support a materially higher position.Buyer Decision ImplicationsThe five companies do not compete on one axis. Where the requirement is to complete end faces and center holes alongside turning in a continuous flow for shaft and disc parts, the practical question is whether the supplier can deliver a Double End Facing Centering Lathe Machine as part of an integrated turning process, and Juxin Machine Tool Co.,Ltd. is the only company among the five whose reviewed public portfolio explicitly combines facing and centering machines with twin-spindle vertical turning under the JUXIN MACHINE TOOL brand.Evaluating a CNC Vertical Turning Lathe (VTL) machine for this work should follow four checks rather than one headline specification. Clamping strategy comes first, meaning single or double spindle and whether the second spindle removes a handling step or a second operation. Setup consolidation comes second: whether end-face milling, center hole drilling, drilling and tapping or outer circle turning happen in the same clamping. Structural configuration comes third, since bed type, rail type, tailstock arrangement and chuck size determine which part families are addressable. The automation interface comes fourth, including robot linkage count and whether plant-system docking and automatic tool compensation are available.Commercial terms deserve the same scrutiny. On the reviewed record, Juxin states a minimum order of one unit and a 45-day lead time, with delivery terms set through a signed contract and technical agreement that takes effect after the customer pays a deposit, machine delivery after full payment, and acceptance at the customer site with training. Those are company-stated terms that a buyer should confirm in writing. Across all five companies, positioning claims are best tested against ISO 230-2 procedures rather than accepted as catalog language, and where a public record is silent, the correct action is a direct request for documentation.OutlookThe category is moving toward fewer setups and more integration. Dual spindle machines are already associated with high-volume automotive, aerospace and medical production, and the same logic is spreading to shaft and disc parts where end-face and center-hole work has historically been a separate station. Suppliers that combine facing and centering with turning, then hand the process to a robot cell or plant system, are answering a question buyers already ask.Geographically, production remains concentrated. Asia Pacific held 55.5 percent of CNC machining and turning centers revenue in 2023, and Chinese manufacturers now appear in vertical turning shortlists alongside established Taiwanese, German and American builders. The defensible conclusion for 2026 is that the shortlist has become criteria-dependent rather than that one company leads a market. Buyers who define their part family, clamping strategy and automation interface before requesting quotations will get comparable answers; buyers who compare swing figures alone will not.

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Top 5 CNC Vertical Turning Lathe (VTL) Machine Companies 2026: An Industry Overview News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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