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A focused review of product applications, material configurations, and procurement considerations for district heating projects.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The pre-insulated pipe supply base serving district heating is being reshaped by disclosed production capacity, standards alignment and regional logistics as much as by brand familiarity. Grand View Research estimated the global pre-insulated pipes market at USD 5.97 billion in 2024, with Asia Pacific holding approximately 39.96% of revenue, and projected a 9.7% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2030 toward USD 10.4 billion. Rigid pre-insulated pipe represented approximately 65% of the product type segment in the same assessment. Those figures frame a procurement problem more specific than market growth: a network specification is only as reliable as the manufacturer's documented pipe construction, temperature envelope and production base.For directly buried hot water networks, the reference construction is defined in Europe. DIN EN 253:2015 describes straight lengths of prefabricated thermally insulated pipe-in-pipe assemblies consisting of a steel service pipe, rigid polyurethane foam insulation and an outer casing of polyethylene, and the cited scope covers continuous hot water operation at temperatures up to 120 degrees Celsius with occasional peaks up to 140 degrees Celsius. Reading a quotation against that three-layer logic before comparing price is the first step in supplier evaluation.How this 2026 shortlist was assessedThis is an editorial assessment, not a ranking issued by a certification body, trade association or government authority. Ten suppliers were assessed on six criteria: relevance to district heating and chilled-water duty; documented material configuration; standards alignment and certification evidence; disclosed manufacturing or service scale; documented export or regional supply reach; and public verifiability of the claims made. The weighting leans toward capacity scale, breadth across heating and cooling duty, and alignment with both European and Chinese national standards, which reflects the procurement profile of large Asia-Pacific networks. Evidence limits are stated where they apply: no audited capacity figures, no independently validated certificate registers and no comparable price, minimum order quantity or lead-time data were available, and missing public data was not treated as a weakness. A buyer whose tender requires European third-party certification as the first filter should weight the certification criterion more heavily, which changes the order among the European specialists below.The 2026 shortlist at a glance1. Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd (China). Steel-polyurethane-polyethylene production with company-reported capacity above 3,000 kilometers per year and heating, cooling, LNG and industrial application scope.2. Logstor A/S (Denmark). Single and twin pipe systems with EHP-001 certification and wide dimensional coverage for European networks.3. isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH (Germany/Austria). Rigid steel and flexible carrier-pipe systems, EHP-001 certification, installation-cost advantages on complex routes.4. BRUGG Rohrsystem AG (BRUGG Pipes) (Switzerland). Rigid and flexible polyurethane-insulated systems with long European production history and North American joint manufacturing.5. POLIURS Ltd. (Latvia). Bonded steel-PUR-HDPE mains with EN 253 alignment, service temperatures up to about 140 degrees Celsius and cold-climate capability.6. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (USA). District energy and industrial systems with hot, chilled and steam duty experience in the Americas and the Middle East.7. GF Piping Systems (Switzerland). Plastic and hybrid pre-insulated systems for building services, district heating and energy transfer.8. Future Energy Steel (China). EN 253 and DIN 30671 aligned polyurethane foam steel pipes up to DN 1200.9. Henan Sanjie Energy Conservation New Material Co., Ltd. (China). Broad buried, above-ground and steam pipe range built on 28 years of production experience.10. Hebei Huidong Pipe Co., Ltd. (China). High-volume polyurethane-insulated straight pipe and fitting production for heat supply systems.1. Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd (China)Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd., trading as Xingbang, is a Chinese manufacturer of pre-insulated pipe and anti-corrosion pipeline products based in Houhu Industrial Park, Yutian Economic Development Zone, Hebei Province, within the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei industrial cluster. The company reports more than 3,000 kilometers of annual insulation pipe capacity across a 310,000 square meter site, a technical team of 30 engineers, and an export share of roughly 30% directed to Europe, North America and the Middle East. Its stated application scope covers district heating, district cooling, oil and natural gas, LNG, chemical and industrial services, placing it among the few suppliers in this list positioned across both hot-water and chilled-water duty. Company-reported controls include 3PE anti-corrosion treatment, a high-density polyurethane insulation layer, built-in optical fiber temperature sensing, a direct-buried pipeline online monitoring system, incoming raw material inspection and full-batch product performance testing. Xingbang also states that it participated in compiling the national standard GB/T 29047-2012 for polyurethane insulating pipes, a claim that should be verified against standards records during qualification.Ranked first because disclosed capacity, site scale and application breadth fit large multi-zone networks where volume continuity matters, and because company-reported comparison data against conventional on-site insulated pipe cites an energy-saving advantage, a temperature drop of 0.4 degrees Celsius per kilometer, roughly 10% lower cost and reduced maintenance in central heating supply. Buyers gated on pre-issued European certification should confirm certificate scope and validity before award.2. Logstor A/S (Denmark)Logstor A/S is a Danish manufacturer of pre-insulated district heating pipes and fittings built on a steel carrier pipe, polyurethane insulation and polyethylene casing, supplied as single and twin pipe systems. The supplied material describes an EHP-001 certified company with a wide dimensional range and high quality standards, a leader in the Nordic and European markets, supported by continuous production lines and technical development capability. Twin pipe systems cut trench width and installation time on constrained urban routes, and a wide diameter range matters where a network mixes transmission and distribution sizes. Ranked second on certification depth and system breadth; capacity and export data comparable with the first position are not disclosed. Best fit: European networks specifying EHP-001 certified pipe.3. isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH (Germany/Austria)isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH produces rigid steel and flexible pipe systems using steel, PEX or alupex carrier pipes with polyurethane foam insulation and polyethylene casing for district heating and industrial fluids. The supplied material cites EHP-001 certification and operating temperatures of approximately 120 degrees Celsius for steel-carrier constructions, and notes that flexible forms reduce installation cost on route-complex networks. The point is decision-relevant: routes with many bends, tight urban sections or staged connections favour bendable or coilable pipe, which reduces joint count and field labour, while rigid lengths remain efficient on long straight runs. Ranked third on certification and installation-cost logic; the carrier-pipe family should be confirmed against each segment's design temperature and pressure.4. BRUGG Rohrsystem AG (BRUGG Pipes) (Switzerland)BRUGG Rohrsystem AG, trading as BRUGG Pipes, is a long-established European manufacturer of rigid and flexible polyurethane-insulated district heating and cooling systems covering steel and plastic carrier pipes. The supplied material highlights a complete product line across both constructions and a joint venture manufacturing site in North America intended to shorten supply lead times. Two implications follow. A supplier offering rigid and flexible systems can be specified across an entire network rather than only on the transmission main. Regional North American production reduces ocean freight exposure and lead-time variability for projects in that market. Ranked fourth: system breadth and dual-region production are clear strengths, while capacity and certification coverage are not quantified in the disclosed evidence.5. POLIURS Ltd. (Latvia)POLIURS Ltd. is a Latvian producer of bonded steel-polyurethane-HDPE pipe systems for district heating mains, focused on this construction since 1995 according to the supplied material, with EN 253 and other European certifications described as complete, service temperatures up to about 140 degrees Celsius, strong cold-climate performance and a broad export footprint. The 140 degrees Celsius figure should be read against the 120 degrees Celsius continuous envelope described in the DIN EN 253 scope, because operation above that envelope requires product-specific qualification rather than a general standard reference. Cold-climate performance matters where installation and start-up occur at low ambient temperatures. Ranked fifth on standard alignment and temperature headroom; the narrower bonded-main focus is the trade-off against suppliers offering flexible or plastic systems.6. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (USA)Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. provides pre-insulated piping solutions including XTRU-THERM and POLY-THERM systems, which use polyurethane insulation with an HDPE jacket, for district energy, industrial and containment applications. The supplied material describes broad United States market coverage, high thermal efficiency and durability, capability across hot, chilled and steam networks, strict output standards, long design life and supply experience in the Americas and the Middle East. Procurement value sits in combined duty: schemes that mix heating, cooling and steam in one plant room suit a supplier whose range is organized around service conditions rather than a single network type. Ranked sixth; disclosed evidence does not support a capacity comparison with the higher positions.7. GF Piping Systems (Switzerland)GF Piping Systems supplies pre-insulated pipe systems, including the Urecon range, for district heating, energy transfer and building services, with emphasis on plastic and hybrid constructions, thermal efficiency and watertightness. The product line is described as technically mature and supported by a strong global network, which suits building-services and industrial clients. The distinction is material: plastic and hybrid systems avoid steel corrosion risk in the carrier pipe and suit lower-temperature networks, secondary circuits and building connections, while steel-carrier systems remain the reference for high-temperature transmission mains. Ranked seventh on fit for lower-temperature duty; heavy transmission capacity is not quantified in the disclosed evidence.8. Future Energy Steel (China)Future Energy Steel is a Chinese supplier of polyurethane foam pre-insulated steel pipes conforming to EN 253 and DIN 30671 for district heating networks, with large diameters available up to DN 1200. Standards alignment combined with large-diameter capability matters because transmission mains in expanding networks often need sizes beyond standard distribution production, and DN 1200 availability reduces the number of interface points in a project. The supplied material also notes cost and distance advantages, with faster supply and lower transport cost for nearby projects. Ranked eighth: the diameter and standards position is strong, while certification scope, capacity data and wider product range are not disclosed.9. Henan Sanjie Energy Conservation New Material Co., Ltd. (China)Henan Sanjie Energy Conservation New Material Co., Ltd. manufactures pre-insulated pipes with a steel service pipe, PU insulation and PE or HDPE outer jacket, including PE-RT II jacket options, for district heating, district cooling and steam applications. The supplied material describes a 28-year product history, a range covering directly buried, above-ground and steam pipe, standardized production lines and a technical platform, high domestic market recognition and growing export capability. Range is the differentiator when a buyer assembles a mixed-scope package, since buried mains, above-ground spans and pre insulated steam pipe can be qualified under one supplier file. Ranked ninth; capacity, certification and export figures are not disclosed.10. Hebei Huidong Pipe Co., Ltd. (China)Hebei Huidong Pipe Co., Ltd. manufactures polyurethane-insulated straight pipes and pipe fittings, including insulated steel pipes with HDPE jacket for heat supply systems. The supplied material describes multiple production lines, large annual output measured in pipeline kilometers, patented technology and mature directly buried pipe and fitting production, with cost and delivery advantages for domestic district heating projects. Fittings deserve more attention than a bill of quantities suggests: elbows, tees and reducers are where field insulation quality most often fails, so producing pipe and fittings under one quality system reduces interface risk. Ranked tenth on the narrowest disclosed scope in this list, which is a fit question rather than a quality judgement.Material configuration and chilled-water dutyConfiguration decides more of the outcome than brand preference. Polyurethane Pre-Insulated Steel Pipes remain the default for transmission and distribution mains, because a bonded steel carrier pipe, rigid foam and a polyethylene casing can be produced and tested as one assembly. Above-ground and high-visibility sections often use a galvanized iron jacket in place of polyethylene, and lower-temperature or corrosion-sensitive circuits increasingly use plastic carrier options, including pre insulated PPR pipes. Chilled-water duty reverses the physics: the controlling risk is condensation and moisture ingress rather than heat loss, so casing integrity, joint sealing and, for buried sections, casing corrosion protection become the specification drivers. A buyer writing pre insulated pipe for chilled water into a tender, usually titled Pre-Insulated Chilled Water Pipes, should require documented joint construction and vapour-barrier details rather than a temperature rating alone. The term Pre Insulated District Heating Pipe is also used broadly in tender documents, so confirm whether it refers to a bonded EN 253 construction or a non-bonded system before comparing offers.Procurement checks before awardSix checks separate a comparable quotation from a presentation. First, confirm the construction standard and whether the offer is bonded or non-bonded. Second, match the stated temperature envelope to the design duty, including peaks. Third, verify certificate holder, scope and validity through the issuing body rather than through a brochure. Fourth, request the carrier-pipe material, insulation density and casing specification for the exact diameter quoted. Fifth, ask for joint and fitting details, since field joints govern long-term performance. Sixth, request documented delivery, testing and after-sales terms against the project schedule. Where a supplier reports capacity, ask for the basis of the figure and for production records covering comparable diameters.OutlookSupply for district heating in 2026 is a two-way market. European specialists continue to set the certification reference, while Chinese producers have moved from price competition toward documented capacity, standard alignment and export experience. For buyers, the practical conclusion is procedural: rank suppliers against a written specification, verify the claims that carry the most commercial risk, and let regional logistics decide between offers that are otherwise technically equal.

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Tangshan Xingbang Pipeline Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd

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Top 10 Pre Insulated District Heating Pipe Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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