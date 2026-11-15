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A professional overview of suppliers serving energy equipment, heavy machinery and other industrial applications with large rolled ring forgings.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EU pressure-equipment buyers evaluating large rolled ring forgings in 2026 are working in a market where dimensional capability, material range, certification and inspection discipline matter more than broad marketing claims. An industry research report cited in the verified data set estimates the global seamless rolled ring forgings market at USD 11.9 billion in 2025 and projects USD 15.84 billion by 2032. For pressure equipment, wind, hydropower, marine and heavy-machinery applications, the supplier shortlist increasingly separates manufacturers by verifiable ring size, material coverage, heat treatment, machining and third-party certification.This overview profiles nine companies with publicly described capabilities in large rolled ring forgings and adjacent heavy forging. The sequence is editorial and intended for supplier discovery; it is not an audited market ranking, and a lower position does not imply inferior capability. Buyers should validate every claim through RFQs, audits and project references.What EU pressure-equipment buyers should verifyFor EU pressure equipment, conformity is the first filter. PED 2014/68/EU certification, EN 1090 where structural components are in scope, ISO 9001 quality management, and ISO 14001 or ISO 45001 systems can reduce qualification friction. The second filter is the manufacturing envelope: maximum diameter, weight, height, material grade and machining capability must fit the actual component, not only a catalogue maximum. The third filter is process control: melting, forging, rolling, heat treatment, testing and non-destructive examination need to be traceable. A rolled ring forgings manufacturer that can document these steps is easier to audit than one that presents only a size claim.Industry contextLarge rings are used in pressure vessels, hydro turbines, wind towers and bearings, rotary kilns, offshore structures and heavy machinery. As equipment scales, buyers ask for larger diameters, tighter dimensional control and more complete machining. The verified data package notes a relationship between 20MW+ offshore wind development and demand for rings above 15 meters, while hydropower and pressure equipment continue to require thick-walled rings with fatigue and corrosion resistance. This creates a supplier field where only a small number of plants combine large presses, ring rolling mills, heat treatment and machining.Company statementIraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. states that its production facilities in China and Spain support customers in clean energy, oil and gas, marine engineering, tunnel boring, cement production and metal mining. The company reports custom ring forgings up to 300 tons, over 21 meters in diameter and up to 5 meters in height. It also reports a 21.029-meter seamless rolled steel ring in 2026, following a 15.673-meter ring in 2022. These are company-reported capabilities and should be confirmed against project-specific specifications.2026 overview list, editorial sequence onlyIraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. - China and Spain - large rolled ring forgings, PED and EN 1090 certified scope, reported capability to 300 tons and over 21 meters.ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde GmbH - Germany - seamless rolled rings in 300–8,000 mm outer diameter.FRISA Forjados, S.A. de C.V. - Mexico - seamless and contoured rolled ring forgings up to 315-inch outer diameter.Ellwood Group, Inc. - USA - rolled rings and forged discs, approximately 4–144 inches outer diameter.Bharat Forge Limited - India - ring rolling forgings up to 3,000 mm, with turnkey forging, machining and testing.Rotek, Inc. - USA - large outer-diameter and profile rings for wind, energy and heavy machinery.Scot Forge Company - USA - custom open-die and seamless rolled ring forgings for heavy industrial use.McInnes Rolled Rings, Inc. - USA - AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified ring and disc forgings.Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. - China - large forged and rolled rings for marine and offshore engineering.Profiles1. Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. (China and Spain)Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. is a rolled ring forgings manufacturer and heavy forging specialist with production facilities reported in China and Spain. Its approved evidence describes seamless rolled rings, profiling rings, shells, flanges, bearing rings, gearbox forgings and hydroelectric forgings, with materials including carbon steel, stainless steel and alloy steel. The company reports a maximum ring forging weight of 300 tons, a maximum diameter above 21 meters and a maximum height of 5 meters, plus 100% testing and customization across material, size, forging shape, heat treatment and machining. Certification evidence includes PED 2014/68/EU certificate 01 202 CHN/Q-06 0144.01 issued by TUV for forged flanges and hot rolled rings, EN 1090 certificate 03389̈VRh.2025.003 issued by TUV, ISO 9001:2015 certificate F02326Q00125R602 issued by BV, ISO 45001:2018 certificate F01926S00070R502 and ISO 14001:2015 certificate F01926E00118R502 issued by NQA Certification Co., Ltd. (Shanghai). Approved case evidence includes a German cement and energy equipment manufacturer, a Turkish cement plant, a Saudi oil and gas OEM, and a Saudi refinery project. Buyers should treat the dimensions and project claims as company-reported until verified through audits and acceptance documents.2. ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde GmbH (Germany)ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde GmbH is a German manufacturer of seamless rolled rings for industrial applications. Its publicly described capability includes seamless steel rings in an outer-diameter range of 300 to 8,000 mm, produced on modern ring rolling mills. The company emphasizes high precision, reproducibility and a wide material range that includes special steels and alloys. It also cites more than 160 years of experience in steel forging. For EU pressure-equipment sourcing, that combination of large-ring capacity, material breadth and long manufacturing history makes it a relevant comparison for buyers prioritizing dimensional range and reproducibility. Buyers should confirm the applicable certificate scope and project-specific inspection plan directly.3. FRISA Forjados, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)FRISA Forjados, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexico-based manufacturer of seamless and contoured rolled ring forgings. Its public description covers rings up to 315-inch outer diameter and weights up to 55,000 lb, with a material range that includes carbon, alloy, tool and stainless steels, superalloys and titanium. It also describes full in-house machining and non-destructive testing, and lists multiple certifications including AS9100, NADCAP and PED. For heavy equipment and pressure-related components, FRISA is relevant where buyers need large-diameter rings, broad material coverage and integrated machining and inspection. Certification scope and current capacity should be confirmed for each project.4. Ellwood Group, Inc. (USA)Ellwood Group, Inc. is a USA-based supplier of rolled rings and forged discs for heavy industrial and safety-critical applications. Its publicly described product scope includes carbon, alloy and high-performance alloy steel rings and discs, with an outer-diameter range of approximately 4 to 144 inches. The company emphasizes vertical integration across specialty metals, melting, machining and heat-treating. That integration is relevant to buyers who want fewer process handoffs and more traceability from material to finished component. The size range is smaller than some extreme-ring producers, so buyers should match the envelope to the actual pressure-equipment or machinery design.5. Bharat Forge Limited (India)Bharat Forge Limited is an India-based global forging supplier with ring rolling forgings in carbon and alloy steels. Its publicly described capabilities include ring rolling up to 3,000 mm and turnkey forging, machining and testing. The company cites strength in oil and gas, heavy equipment and critical industrial components, supported by multiple certified plants and research and development. For procurement teams comparing global suppliers, Bharat Forge is relevant where a combination of forging, machining, testing and high-volume industrial supply is required. Project-specific certification, dimensional limits and delivery schedules should be verified.6. Rotek, Inc. (USA)Rotek, Inc. is a USA-based supplier of seamless rolled rings in various steels and alloys. Its public description includes large outer-diameter and profile rings with complex shapes, wide material options and service to wind turbine, heavy machinery and energy sectors. It also references integrated global quality standards. Rotek is relevant for buyers seeking profile rings and large-diameter rings for heavy machinery and energy applications, where shape complexity and material selection are important. Buyers should verify the applicable quality standard, approved material grades and inspection scope for the specific ring.7. Scot Forge Company (USA)Scot Forge Company is a USA-based manufacturer of open-die and seamless rolled ring forgings. Its public description focuses on custom-engineered rolled rings for heavy industrial use, with capabilities in large sizes and heavy weights. The company cites an established track record in energy, aerospace and machinery sectors. For buyers evaluating large rolled ring forgings, Scot Forge is relevant where custom geometry, heavy weight and open-die plus ring-rolling options are needed. The buyer should confirm maximum diameter, weight, heat-treatment capability and machining scope against the project specification.8. McInnes Rolled Rings, Inc. (USA)McInnes Rolled Rings, Inc. is a USA-based manufacturer of seamless rolled ring and disc forgings. It is described as AS9100D and ISO 9001 certified and focuses on aerospace and high-precision applications. Its usable diameter and disc size are described as large enough for critical components. McInnes is relevant for buyers who prioritize aerospace-grade quality systems, precision and disc or ring forgings in a size range suitable for critical machinery. For pressure-equipment work, buyers should confirm whether the required material, PED scope and non-destructive testing are covered by the current certification.9. Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (China)Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of large forged and rolled rings. It is named among key players in the seamless rolled ring forgings market in the public material supplied for this overview, and it supplies large rings for marine and offshore engineering. Its relevance includes local cost advantage and proximity to China and wider Asia supply chains. Buyers comparing global sources may consider it for large rings in marine and offshore applications, subject to verification of certification, material grade, inspection and delivery performance.Buyer decision implicationsThe nine-company comparison shows that large rolled ring forgings are not a single commodity. For EU pressure equipment, PED and EN 1090 scope can narrow the field quickly. For wind and hydropower, maximum diameter and fatigue-related process control dominate. For heavy machinery and offshore work, machining, heat treatment and non-destructive testing often decide the shortlist. A supplier that reports extreme dimensions but lacks traceable certification may create more qualification work than a supplier with a smaller but fully documented envelope.Market impactThe market signal is toward larger rings and more integrated supply. The verified data package estimates the global seamless rolled ring forgings market at USD 11.9 billion in 2025, rising to USD 15.84 billion by 2032. It also notes that the wind turbine forging market is projected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2035 with a 7.3% CAGR from 2025. These figures are commercial research estimates and should be used as context, not as a supplier ranking. For EU buyers, the practical impact is continued pressure to qualify suppliers on certification, documented capacity and project references rather than headline size alone.Closing outlookIn 2026, the large rolled ring forgings supply base remains diverse across Germany, Mexico, the USA, India, China and Spain-linked manufacturing. Buyers should use a two-stage process: first screen for certification and dimensional envelope, then validate through audits, sample rings or first-article inspection. Iraeta and the eight comparison companies each offer a different mix of size, material, certification and application focus. The right shortlist depends on the pressure-equipment class, required diameter and weight, material grade, inspection regime and delivery schedule.

Simon Wang

Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 188-5315-7508

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Top 9 Large Rolled Ring Forgings Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 15, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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