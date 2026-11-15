MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 15 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district said on Sunday they have arrested one person for uploading and circulating false and misleading information on social media.

A statement said that the Bandipora Police have arrested a person for circulating false and misleading information through a Facebook page operating under the name“Bandipora Wala” regarding the terrorist attack that took place at Kulgam on November 11.

Terrorists opened fire on a CRPF naka party of the 46th Battalion at Akhran in Kulgam on November 11. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack.

After the misleading and fabricated information came to the notice, the police acted swiftly.

“It came to the notice of Police Station Bandipora that the said Facebook page, namely "Bandipora Wala", being operated by one Momin Ul Islam, son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Gund Dachina, Bandipora, had uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack. The circulation of such false information could create unnecessary panic, disturb peace and public confidence, and adversely affect the overall security environment," the police said.

"Acting promptly, Bandipora Police identified the person operating the Facebook page. Accordingly, FIR No. 187/2026 has been registered under relevant Sections of law at Police Station Bandipora, and the accused has been arrested. The misleading content has also been removed from the Facebook page”, the statement said.

Bandipora Police have appealed to the general public to refrain from creating, circulating or sharing unverified information, particularly concerning security-related incidents, as such content can cause public panic, disturb public confidence and have wider adverse consequences for society. Citizens have been advised to rely only on verified and official sources of information.

Uploading false, misleading, or defamatory information on social media carries significant legal and civil consequences, particularly under Indian laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology (IT) Rules, and defamation statutes. Creating, sharing, or forwarding fake or malicious news can lead to First Information Reports (FIRs) and prosecution under provisions relating to public disorder, mischief, or defamation (such as IPC Sections 499/500 or corresponding BNS sections, and Section 505).

Posting false statements that damage an individual's or organisation's reputation can result in civil lawsuits for damages as well as criminal defamation charges.

Under the updated IT Rules, social media intermediaries are required to remove patently false, untrue, or misleading content upon notice and must maintain grievance redressal mechanisms.

Depending on the severity, especially if the content incites panic, public disorder, or violence -- offenders can face substantial fines and imprisonment.