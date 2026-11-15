A Thai-French YouTuber and IRL streamer, JustKeth, was allegedly harassed by a man during a nighttime livestream in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after he approached her and asked for a kiss on her lips instead of a selfie. Since the awkward exchange was caught on tape and shared on social media, the man's actions toward the foreign content producer have drawn condemnation.

In the video, JustKeth is seen livestreaming outdoors when the man approaches her. The streamer is clearly embarrassed and surprised when he asks for a lip-kiss rather than a picture. Keth posted the footage of the encounter on YouTube and Instagram, among other streaming services. Since then, the video has gone popular on social media.

JustKeth Refuses Man's Request For Lip Kiss During Livestream

The streamer's uncomfortable response conveys her discomfort during the interaction, and it is evident that she is rejecting his demand. The exchange highlights the man's boldness in making such a personal request to a lady he had approached on the street, despite her denial.

The man can be seen in the video approaching JustKeth as she engages with followers during her broadcast. He asks her to kiss him on the lips, seemingly more interested in actual connection than a picture.

JustKeth gives a blatant vocal rejection in response. Social media users have criticized the man's actions and questioned his behavior toward a woman traveling alone after seeing her clearly uncomfortable look and awkward reaction. The incident was particularly concerning as it unfolded during a public livestream, with the streamer unable to avoid having the uncomfortable encounter broadcast to her viewers in real time.

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Several users reacting to the post expressed shock over the man's audacity, while others called for greater attention to the incident. The episode has also reignited discussions about the safety and treatment of foreign women travelling in India.