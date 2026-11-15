A tragic incident in Malappuram has claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy after he reportedly suffered an electric shock from a stay wire in a paddy field near his house. The deceased has been identified as Junaid, son of Shihabuddin, a resident of Cherumukku Padinjarethara in Tirurangadi. The heartbreaking incident reportedly occurred when the young student came into contact with the electrically charged wire. The incident has left his family and local residents devastated, with concerns mounting over the safety of electrical installations in the area.

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Body Shifted To Hospital For Post-Mortem

Following the incident, authorities shifted Junaid's body to a nearby hospital. The body will reportedly be handed over to his family after the completion of post-mortem procedures. The sudden death of the young boy has sent shockwaves through the locality, with residents expressing grief over the tragic loss of a child. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of electrical infrastructure near residential areas and agricultural land, particularly where people frequently move around.

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Locals Blame KSEB, Allege Dangerous Wiring

Meanwhile, local residents have reportedly blamed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), alleging negligence in maintaining electrical installations. According to residents, a section of the stay wire was dangerously touching the main overhead power line, potentially causing it to become electrically charged. Locals claim that the alleged unsafe condition led to the fatal electrocution and have raised concerns about the need for proper maintenance and safety checks. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations of negligence will need to be established through an investigation. The tragedy has renewed calls for greater attention to electrical safety to prevent similar incidents in the future.