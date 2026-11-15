A Copa Airlines passenger jet and a UPS cargo plane collided at Miami International Airport, US aviation authorities said, launching an investigation traffic control audio has recorded the pilots' and controllers' communication after the incident, providing a glimpse of the moments after the contact between the two aircraft.

The incident took place at around 9:15 pm local time on Saturday, November 14, while both aircraft were taxiing at the airport. The wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 at the intersection of two taxiways. Two people sustained minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene. Neither required hospitalisation.

BREAKING: A UPS Boeing 767 collided with a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport. Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2026

What Happened Between the Copa and UPS Aircraft?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Copa Airlines aircraft was taxiing towards its parking gate after arriving from Panama City, while the UPS cargo plane was preparing for departure to Bogotá, Colombia.

The Copa flight, identified as CM427, was carrying 166 passengers and six crew members. The aircraft had landed shortly before the collision.

The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the passing Copa Airlines aircraft. However, the two planes subsequently made contact at the taxiway intersection.

The regulator has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Footage filmed by a passenger onboard the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 involved in the collision tonight at Miami International Airport in Florida, with clear damage seen to the nose of the other aircraft involved, a UPS Airlines Boeing 767. OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 15, 2026

'Somebody Hit Us': ATC Audio Captures Pilot's Reaction

Air traffic control recordings circulating online captured a Copa Airlines pilot reporting the collision to controllers. "Somebody hit us," the pilot was heard saying after the aircraft made contact with the UPS plane.

A controller subsequently asked the UPS crew whether their aircraft had struck the other plane. The UPS pilot acknowledged that the aircraft had gone too far and that the Copa jet's wing had clipped it.

The controller then instructed the aircraft to hold its position.

The recordings have drawn attention to the sequence of communications between the aircraft and ground controllers. However, the FAA investigation will determine how the collision occurred and whether the instructions were followed correctly.

Passenger Video Shows Aircraft Damage

A passenger aboard the Copa Airlines flight recorded footage showing visible damage to the nose of the UPS aircraft following the collision. Images and videos shared on social media also showed the aftermath of the incident.

Passengers were able to disembark from the Copa aircraft. Two people received treatment for minor injuries at the airport, according to officials. Miami-Dade Aviation officials said emergency responders attended the scene, but neither injured person required transport to a hospital.

What Did UPS and Copa Airlines Say?

UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the ground collision and said its crew members were safe. The company said it would cooperate with authorities to establish what happened. Copa Airlines also expressed regret over the incident and said passenger and crew safety remained its priority. The airline confirmed that it would cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, airport authorities directed other aircraft to use alternative taxiways following the collision. Officials said the incident did not significantly affect overall airport operations.

FAA Investigation Underway

The FAA is investigating the factors leading up to the collision, including taxiway movement and air traffic controller instructions. That the UPS crew had apparently been ordered to give way to the Copa aircraft is likely to be a big part of the investigation. The exact cause and who is to blame, if anyone, have not yet been formally determined. The investigation is continuing and more detail is expected to provide insight into how the two planes collided.