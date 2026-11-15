MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will soon be welcoming her second child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, was seen spending some quality time with her momma, Genevieve Advani.

On Sunday, Kiara took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a happy selfie with her mother.

With a lush green background, the 'Kabir Singh' actor posed with her mom, who was seen smiling at the camera. The mother and daughter duo shared breezy vibes as they were seen wearing caps and black shades.

Meanwhile, as Kiara had appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', she recalled how she sought the comfort and understanding of the women in her life during the difficult first few months of her pregnancy.

Kiara had revealed that the initial months were particularly challenging for her as she dealt with nausea and hormonal changes.

“Those first three months were very hard. You go through your nausea and different hormones changing and all of that,” Kiara said on the show.

Kiara recalled how she and Siddharth had initially decided not to tell anyone about the pregnancy, however Kiara said she soon realised that she needed the support of the women around her. She added that the shared experience among women gave her a sense of comfort during a vulnerable period.

“I remember just sitting with my friends sometimes and crying and they just let me be. And then life is beautiful,” she went on.

For those who do not know, Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy on October 7 this year through a joint post on social media.

They posted a picture featuring their daughter Saraayah's tiny hand holding a pair of baby socks along with the text,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”