Kunal Kapoor Expresses Gratitude for Global Reception of Lord Indra Role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Kunal Kapoor has expressed immense gratitude for receiving much love for his performance as Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. In an X post, Kapoor wrote, "Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It's incredible how much we have in common. I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from."

Expressing his gratitude, Kunal reflected on the power of storytelling and how epics like the Ramayana transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. "I've always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere," he added. Kunal also took a moment to acknowledge the artists who have been creating illustrations and artwork inspired by his portrayal of Lord Indra. Thanking them for their creativity and affection, he wrote, "And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I'm sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I've seen your work and it means a lot."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film has been running successfully at box offices in India and abroad, already crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The second instalment is slated to release in 2028.