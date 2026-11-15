Kozhikode: A body was found floating in the Iruvanjippuzha river and was subsequently brought to the shore. The young man's body was discovered floating in the Iruvanjippuzha near the Karassery Kakkad Maliyekkal Kadavu. After bringing the body to the shore, it was identified as Munshir (26), son of Kakkad Maliyekkal Aboobacker Haji. Munshir, who had been exhibiting signs of mental distress for some time, went missing two days ago.

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His relatives had filed a complaint with the Mukkam police. While the investigation was ongoing, the body was found in the river today. The Mukkam police arrived at the scene and started the inquest proceedings. After completing the procedures, the body will be shifted to the Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

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