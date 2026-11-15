MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tehran's strikes against neighboring countries are based on Article 51 of the UN Charter.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei at a press conference.

According to him, Iran's actions are purely defensive in nature, and the strikes target only U.S. military bases used to launch attacks against Iran.

Baghaei also accused the Gulf countries of providing logistical support for U.S. military operations against Iran and allowing missiles, drones and aircraft to be launched from bases located on their territories. The spokesperson noted that Tehran has evidence of these actions and that the issue will be closely monitored through diplomatic channels.

Addressing the nuclear issue, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson categorically stated that Tehran is not holding any talks with Washington on halting or reducing uranium enrichment.

"No, we are not even at that stage at the moment. During this period, we have had no discussions on the details of the nuclear issue," he emphasized.