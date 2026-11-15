MENAFN - Live Mint) An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati with 192 persons on board was forced to return to Pune airport on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off.

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported the technical issue soon after departing.

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The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear remained extended, according to a statement from Pune airport authorities.

Following this, Pune airport authorities immediately coordinated with the ATC, IndiGo, and other relevant agencies.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a“full emergency” and activated all prescribed emergency response procedures. Fire services, ambulance services, and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to handle any eventuality.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway to facilitate a visual assessment of its landing gear. After the assessment, the aircraft landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am.

It was then escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances. Once it was confirmed that the aircraft was in a safe condition, the ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am.

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An aerobridge was connected to the aircraft, and all passengers were safely deboarded.

“All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported,” the Pune airport statement confirmed.

IndiGo reportedly arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the affected passengers' onward journey to Guwahati.

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In an official statement, IndiGo confirmed that flight 6E 623 returned to Pune and landed safely after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off.

The airline noted that the aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations only after obtaining the necessary clearances. Apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo stated that it was offering passengers regular updates, meals, refreshments, alternate flight options, and refunds, as applicable.

The airline reiterated that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

(With PTI inputs)