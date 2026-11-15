MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate, Kalyan Banerjee, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, over the latter's recent statement praising Left leader and former CM late Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Last week, while addressing a programme in Gokulnagar in East Midnapore district, CM Adhikari described Bhattacharjee as a“good man in a wrong party” and also said the late former Chief Minister was very honest in his personal life.

“He was a very good person. But the party that he belonged to is bad,” CM Adhikari said.

CM Adhikari also described how cordial his relationship is with Bhattacharjee's widow, Mira Bhattacharjee.“A few days ago, she fell ill. I went to visit her,” CM Adhikari said.

Notably, Mira Bhattacharjee has in the past expressed appreciation for Adhikari's industrialisation push and said she believed he could realise some of her late husband's unfinished industrial development goals for the state.

However, on Sunday, Kalyan Banerjee, one of the leading faces in the minority faction in Trinamool Congress led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, launched a scathing attack against the CM for the latter's praising statements about Bhattacharjee and also attacked the late CPI(M) leader in an unprecedented manner.

“Bhattacharjee is now very close to the hearts of Adhikari. Bhattacharjee was the leader in all attacks unleashed by the CPI(M) workers when he was the head of the state. Whatever some people might say about Bhattacharjee, the truth is that most of the atrocities against common people took place when he was heading the state. Bhattacharjee was also the police minister. How can we forget the events of mass killings during this regime? He was the hero of all the murderers in CPI(M). Even though he has died, all these facts should be said. It is a different matter that he was honest in his personal life. But mentally, he was thoroughly dishonest,” said Kalyan Banerjee while speaking to a section of the media persons.

However, he also clarified that whatever he said was his personal observation and not that of his party.

CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh described Kalyan Banerjee's comments as the latter's“drunken delirium” and said that there was no necessity to give any importance to such statements.