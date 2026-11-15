A bizarre scene in China has gone viral after dozens of women influencers reportedly transformed a roadside into an open-air livestreaming studio using individual transparent tents. The unusual setup was spotted in Huizhou, Guangdong province, where female content creators were seen sitting or standing inside separate tents equipped with smartphones, tripods and brightly lit ring lights. The makeshift studios reportedly allowed influencers to livestream simultaneously while attracting viewers online. The sight of multiple transparent tents lined up along the roadside has surprised social media users, with many questioning how the unusual arrangement came about.

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In China, female livestreamers are setting up entire studios inside TRANSPARENT TENTS along the roadside.

Women were filming late into the night with ring lights and phones, hoping to earn money through virtual gifts from viewers.

With studio rentals in nearby Shenzhen too expensive, the roadside became a cheaper alternative.

A pretty unusual glimpse into how competitive China's livestreaming economy has become.

Writer: Oliver

Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2026

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Influencers Dance And Sing To Earn Virtual Gifts

According to reports, the women spent hours dancing, singing and interacting with viewers during livestreams on Chinese social media platforms. Their performances reportedly aimed to attract online audiences and earn virtual gifts and tips from followers. The unusual arrangement is reportedly linked to the high cost of renting livestreaming studios in nearby Shenzhen. By setting up outdoors, the influencers could reportedly avoid expensive rental charges while using transparent tents as makeshift shelters. The setup offered an unconventional alternative to traditional studios, allowing multiple creators to work independently in close proximity.

Roadside Livestreaming Sparks Public Complaints

However, the unusual roadside arrangement has reportedly not gone down well with everyone. Pedestrians and motorists have allegedly expressed concerns over the tents occupying public spaces and obstructing footpaths. The bright ring lights used during livestreams have also reportedly raised concerns about distracting drivers passing through the area, potentially creating safety risks. While the arrangement may offer influencers a cheaper alternative to expensive studios, the incident has sparked discussions about the growing popularity of livestreaming and the lengths content creators are willing to go to attract viewers. The viral scene has also highlighted the challenges of balancing online entertainment with public convenience and road safety.