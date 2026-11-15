For hundreds of participants at KT Desert Drive 2026, Saturday was all about enjoying the dunes, taking photographs and spending time with family. But what many may not have realised was that the desert route they were driving on had taken nearly a month to prepare.

Long before the first 4x4 rolled out of Bab Al Shams Arena, a team from Dubai Offroaders had been making repeated trips into the desert, searching for suitable tracks, marking routes and working out how to make the drive enjoyable for everyone.

Their challenge was simple to explain but not so easy to achieve: the route had to be comfortable enough for families, manageable for less experienced drivers and exciting enough for those who love off-roading.

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"We knew that hundreds of people would be coming, and not everyone would have the same driving experience," said Abdullah Al Balushi, a marshal with Dubai Offroaders.

"Some would be regular desert drivers, while others would be coming with their families to enjoy a day out. We had to think about all of them while planning the route. We wanted people to enjoy the dunes without feeling that the drive was too difficult."

Preparing the route was not a one-day job. According to the marshals, the team spent nearly a month making repeated visits to the desert, sometimes returning after two or three days to continue their work.

During each visit, they would identify suitable sections, mark the route and record their progress on a map. On their next visit, they would use those records to continue planning the remaining sections.

"We could not just come one day, select a route and say everything was ready," said Ahmad, another Dubai Offroaders marshal.

"We had to keep returning to the desert. Sometimes we would come after two days, sometimes after three days. We would mark certain sections, record them on the map and then come back to continue from where we had stopped."

He explained that the team had to consider how different parts of the route would connect and whether the drive would be suitable for the range of participants expected.

"Every section had to be considered carefully. We were not preparing a route only for experienced off-road drivers. Families were coming, and people would be driving different types of 4x4 vehicles. We wanted to make sure they could enjoy the experience too," Ahmad said.

For Abdullah, one of the main considerations was finding the right balance between adventure and easy driving.

A completely flat route would take away much of the excitement, while difficult dunes could make the day less enjoyable for families and newcomers.

"If we make the track too easy, people will not get the real feeling of a desert adventure. But if we make it too difficult, families and less experienced drivers may struggle," he explained.

"So we had to find a balance. There should be dunes, there should be excitement, and people should feel they are having an adventure. At the same time, they should be able to enjoy the drive comfortably."

The team also considered the vehicles that would be taking part.

The aim was to create a route suitable for different types of properly equipped 4x4s, rather than one that could only be completed by highly modified off-road vehicles.

"We had to keep ordinary 4x4 owners in mind as well. Not everyone comes with a heavily modified vehicle. The idea was to make the drive enjoyable for a wide range of participants while keeping the route suitable for the vehicles taking part," Abdullah added.

For Naveen Sachar, also from Dubai Offroaders, the preparation was an adventure in itself.

He said Abdullah and Ahmad played a major role in mapping the route, spending weeks returning to the desert and working on different sections.

"People see the final route and enjoy the drive, but they do not always see how much work has gone into preparing it," said Naveen.

"Abdullah and Ahmad played a major part in getting this route ready. They were going into the desert again and again, marking the track, recording the route and planning how the different sections would come together. It took almost a month, and there was a lot of effort behind it."

According to Naveen, the team's goal went beyond simply guiding vehicles from the starting point to the finish.

"We wanted the participants to have a full day of enjoyment. Families should be able to have fun, individual drivers should enjoy the experience, and adventure lovers should also have something to look forward to," he said.

"The planning was an adventure for us too. We spent so much time in the desert preparing everything, and when you finally see the vehicles following the route and people enjoying themselves, that is the most satisfying part."

On Saturday, as the 4x4s made their way through Dubai's dunes, the marshals finally saw the result of their month-long preparations.

The eighth edition of KT Desert Drive, held in Dubai for the first time, brought together families, first-time participants and experienced off-road enthusiasts for a guided self-drive adventure.

For the Dubai Offroaders team, the aim was to make the route one that drivers could enjoy without losing the excitement of being in the desert.

While participants spent the day exploring the dunes, stopping for photographs and enjoying the surroundings, the marshals had already spent weeks doing the work that made the journey possible.

For them, the adventure had started long before the engines were switched on at Bab Al Shams.

KT Desert Drive 2026: Families enjoy adventure, 'memorable' sunset at event KT Desert Drive 2026 kicks off in Dubai; hundreds of 4x4s hit the desert