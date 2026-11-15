Sharjah International Book Fair Extends Opening Hours Till Midnight On Saturday
- By: Meher Dhanjal
Just today, Sharjah International Book Fair will be extending its operating hours till midnight as it sets to close its doors tomorrow.
The fair said that this comes in response to the strong visitor turnout, and hopes that this will allow visitors more time to browse through and purchase books.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Its management has encouraged visitors to make the most of the extended opening hours and visit Expo Centre Sharjah ahead of the conclusion of the 45th edition tomorrow, Sunday, November 15.
Visitors will be able to discover the latest titles showcased by 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries.ALSO READ
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