Several UAE residents celebrated the long weekend by counting their winnings as the UAE Lottery announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw.

The winning Lucky Day numbers for Draw No. 261114, held on November 14, were 3, 5, 9, 16, 18 and 23 while the Lucky Month number was 9. One person won Dh100,000 by matching five lucky day numbers and the lucky month number.

Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were CR6881896, AO1387268 and AD0234820.

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Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000 in prizes.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.

Each draw also guarantees three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.

A total of 7597 winners walked away with prizes ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh100.

During the live telecast, there was a chat between the first and only Dh100 million winner Anilkumar Bolla and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who serves as The UAE Lottery's Chief Celebrations Officer.

He shared how he counted the zeros, when he heard he won the grand prize of Dh100 million. He also shared how he spent the money he won a year ago, including properties in Abu Dhabo and Dubai. He also shared how he got to spend time with his family in the last 12 months.

In April 2026, the UAE Lottery launched a revised format of the game. Lucky Day Draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million second prize for matching all six main numbers.

Since the revised format was launched, two people have won the grand prize of Dh30 million- an Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident and a 52-year-old Indian expatriate. The two men won within five weeks of each other.

UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results, one winner bags Dh100,000 3 UAE Lottery players win Dh50,000 each as Lucky Day marks 100th draw